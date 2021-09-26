CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump's Republican tyranny of the minority is entering a terrifying new phase

By Dean Obeidallah
MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Fox News poll released last week found that 67 percent of voters support requiring teachers and students to wear masks in schools. Even in the “reddish” state of Florida, a Quinnipiac University poll last month found that 60 percent of people there favor school mask mandates. This makes great sense given that Covid-19 hospital admissions for children recently reached their highest levels since the start of the pandemic, and the American Academy of Pediatrics reported more than 240,000 pediatric Covid cases between Sept. 2 and Sept. 9.

