Pass Rush Has ‘Got To Heat Up’ Against High-Flying Offenses, According To Cameron Heyward

The Green Bay Packers are starting to come together defensively, and they’ll have a chance at a real breakout performance this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Defensive coordinator Joe Barry was under some pressure after his defense struggled to generate any pressure on opposing quarterbacks in the team’s first two games. Although the pressure started to come via blitzes and extra pass rushers in the second half of their game against the Detroit Lions, it finally started to show up consistently last week in a primetime matchup.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO