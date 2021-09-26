CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pass Rush Has ‘Got To Heat Up’ Against High-Flying Offenses, According To Cameron Heyward

Cover picture for the articleAnother week, another really good offense the Pittsburgh Steelers will face off against, this time with a depleted defensive front. Injuries continue to pile up in that area of the field for the Steelers as they’ll be without defensive linemen Tyson Alualu and Carlos Davis this week, along with outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, turning all the attention to veteran defensive lineman Cameron Heyward and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram ahead of the Week 3 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field in an AFC North battle.

The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers receive huge injury news on TJ Watt, multiple stars ahead of match vs. Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a mix of good and not-so-good injury news on Friday ahead of their showdown with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Based on the team’s latest injury report, edge rusher TJ Watt and wide receiver Diontae Johnson were full participants in the Steelers Thursday and Friday practices and should be available to suit up against the Packers in Week 4. However, wideout Chase Claypool is still questionable after sitting out their latest training.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Cameron Heyward: ‘I’ve Got To Be Harder On My Guys’ To Step Up In Wake Of Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered yesterday’s game already down three starters on defense. Defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt was on the Reserve/Injured List, while linebacker Devin Bush and cornerback Joe Haden were ruled out in pre-game warmups. Over the course of the game, they also lost lineman Tyson Alualu, who suffered a...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Mike Tomlin Calls Cameron Heyward A ‘Quality Leader’ That Embraces The Challenge

Like it or not, Pittsburgh Steelers’ star defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is viewed as the elder statesman of a young, talented defense in the Steel City. So much so that Heyward was once asked by a fan this offseason how he was enjoying retirement, and has also had to deal with some age ribbing from teammates and head coach Mike Tomlin.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Cameron Heyward: Time To See What Younger Guys Can Do With Tuitt, Alualu Out

At 32 years old, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward continues to play some of the best football of his entire career. While he has 11 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and three batted passes so far, the numbers don’t really show you just how well he has been playing.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers Cameron Heyward highly unlikely to be DPOY despite dominant start

Cameron Heyward is a remarkable football player, but here’s why the Steelers defensive tackle is unlikely to become a realistic candidate for DPOY in 2021. What’s not to love about Cameron Heyward? The former first-round pick all the way back in 2011 has already spent over a decade in Pittsburgh, he works as hard as anyone on the team, and has been a leader of one of the league’s top defenses for years.
NFL
