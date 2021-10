Live from Heinz Field, the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 of the NFL season. After two weeks of action, every AFC North team is 1-1. The Steelers began the season with a 23-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills before losing to Derek Carr and the Raiders in Week 2. On the other side of the field, Joe Burrow and the Bengals defeated the Vikings in OT to start the new season off with a win before falling to the Chicago Bears in Week 2. With the always dangerous Baltimore Ravens upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football and the improved Cleveland Browns lurking, the AFC North is wide open.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO