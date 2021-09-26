Breaking down Steelers’ pass rush replacement Derrek Tuszka

The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for their Week 4 matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. During the course of the week either team will make their media rounds, and dance around any bulletin board material questions. For the star players of the game those media obligations are much more. Steelers fans remember Ben Roethlisberger’s weekly hit on 93.7 The Fan and how it could occasionally get him in trouble. Aaron Rodgers has a somewhat similar set up with the Pat McAfee show/podcast, which can be viewed worldwide. Simply known as Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays, the Packers quarterback makes a weekly hit with the former NFL punter and breaks down the previous weeks matchup and dives into his future opponent. This week was no different with Rodgers breaking down the Steelers, the city of Pittsburgh, and the game itself.

