Breaking down Steelers’ pass rush replacement Derrek Tuszka

By Behind the Steel Curtain
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Steelers take the field to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday they will be doing so without Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt. In a secondary move to fill out the roster the Steelers called up edge rusher Derrek Tuszka off of the practice squad. With both of the Steelers starting edge players out for the game, the team will look to Melvin Ingram and Jamir Jones to take the bulk of the snaps, but that would leave Tuszka to play the role of primary backup and log some major minutes. So who is Derrek Tuska and what can we expect to see from him on Sunday?

The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
Steelers Week 3 Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes Charlton, Tuszka, Joseph, Samuels

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now announced the four players on their practice squad they’re protecting for Week 3 and one of those players was just signed on Tuesday. According to the daily NFL transaction sheet, the Steelers are protecting practice squad players defensive end Taco Charlton, safety Karl Joseph, running back Jaylen Samuels and outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka for Week 3.
6 free agents Steelers must sign to replace Tyson Alualu

With the Steelers losing their starting nose tackle against the Raiders, here are six free-agent defensive tackles the Steelers need to bring in to replace him. The Steelers suffered a major loss along their defensive line in week two when Tyson Alualu injured his ankle and is now reportedly out for the season. In what can only be described as a career resurgence, Alualu has made a successful transition from defensive end to nose tackle in the Steelers scheme.
USA Today

Steelers vs Bengals: Breaking down the Thursday practice report

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers continued their preparations for this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The injury report was long so let’s break it all down. QB Ben Roethlisberger-Limited. After taking Wednesday off, Ben Roethlisberger was limited on Thursday as he prepares to play through a pec injury. Big...
Film Room: Steelers Replacement OLBs Struggle To Defend Run Game Cutback

Without TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith and instead relying on the likes of Jamir Jones and Derrek Tuszka, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ pass rush was easily thwarted by the Cincinnati Bengals’ Sunday afternoon. That’s shown in the stats. Even knowing how little Joe Burrow dropped back, just 18 pass attempts, the fact the Steelers had zero sacks and zero QB hits is a major disappointment. That much is obvious.
First Take: Steelers should replace Big Ben with Cam Netwon

After two weeks a couple of analysts have seen enough of Ben Roethlisberger and believe the Steelers should sign a quarterback still on the market. ESPN’s Marcus Spears and Stephen A. Smith say the Steelers need to bring in Cam Newton and that he should replace the 18-year, 39-year-old veteran.
Could The Steelers Replace Ben Roethlisberger In-Season?

Another Sunday, another embarrassing offensive performance by Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers. We are just three weeks into the new season, yet Pittsburgh’s Week 1 win against the Buffalo Bills seems like a long time ago. Even then, Roethlisberger failed to impress in that victory, completing just 18-of-32 passes for 188 yards.
Boyd: Respects Steelers but doubles down on quitting comments

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is doubling down on his comments about the Steelers giving up, but is also adding some context. The product out of Clairton and the University of Pittsburgh said on Monday, "For a team to just lay down like that before the game is over, no matter how much we're losing by or whatever the case may be, I know me, I know us, we're not giving up . . . they portrayed it to the whole nation, on TV what they were about and how they gave up, so you just got to take advantage," said Boyd.
Steelers swap pass rushers on 53-man roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers called up outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka from the practice squad last week less than two days before its game with the Cincinnati Bengals. Tuszuka showed enough on Sunday against Cincinnati that the team has decided to keep Tuszuka on the 53-man roster and waive fellow outside linebacker Jamir Jones.
Aaron Rodgers gushes over Pittsburgh, breaks down the matchup vs. the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for their Week 4 matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. During the course of the week either team will make their media rounds, and dance around any bulletin board material questions. For the star players of the game those media obligations are much more. Steelers fans remember Ben Roethlisberger’s weekly hit on 93.7 The Fan and how it could occasionally get him in trouble. Aaron Rodgers has a somewhat similar set up with the Pat McAfee show/podcast, which can be viewed worldwide. Simply known as Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays, the Packers quarterback makes a weekly hit with the former NFL punter and breaks down the previous weeks matchup and dives into his future opponent. This week was no different with Rodgers breaking down the Steelers, the city of Pittsburgh, and the game itself.
Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
