Steelers vs Bengals: Writers’ predictions for Week 3 AFC North matchup

Two AFC teams who came out of Week 1 victorious face off this Sunday, as the Las Vegas Raiders travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers. The Raiders are on a bit of a short week, as they defeated the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in a "Monday Night Football" overtime thriller. They will be without star running back Josh Jacobs in this one, however. As for the Steelers, they recorded a comeback victory of their own, as they defeated the Bills in Buffalo 23-16.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO