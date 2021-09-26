CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedric Mullins Is Just Super Cool

By Chris Thompson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins socked a go-ahead three-run dinger in the second inning of Friday’s home loss to the Texas Rangers, in a game with exactly zero big-picture significance and narrative intrigue. All the same, Mullins’s homer was a nice moment: With his 30th big fly of the season, Mullins became the first Orioles player in 121 seasons to record 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a season, and just the 44th player in MLB history to go for 30 home runs, 30 stolen bases, and 30 doubles. If you want to get even more specific, Mullins became just the 12th player ever to hit 35 doubles, 30 dingers, and five triples, and swipe 30 bags, although if you continue scraping for specificity beyond that I’m afraid you will be on your own, as I personally hope to avoid becoming the Lawnmower Man.

