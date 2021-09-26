Gallants earn a point to frustrate Chiefs in Polokwane

An Ismaila Sarr equaliser denied Newcastle their first win of the Premier League season in a 1-1 draw at Watford The Magpies went into the game with just two points so far in the league, before Sean Longstaff’s curled 20-yard strike gave the visitors a 24th minute lead at Vicarage Road.Newcastle looked on course for their first win of the season, finishing with 19 shots and with five on target, but were unable to add to their lead.Instead it was Watford who levelled the contest, when Ismaila Sarr found himself unmarked to nod home at the far post for a...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO