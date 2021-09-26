CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallants earn a point to frustrate Chiefs in Polokwane

By Dylan Appolis
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaizer Chiefs were forced to settle for a point after playing out to a goalless draw with Marumo Gallants at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday evening. Amakhosi made four changes from their defeat to Royal AM as Daniel Akpeyi replaced Brandon Petersen in goal, while Reeve Frosler came in for Njabulo Ngcobo In defence, in midfield, Phathutshedzo Nange was replaced by Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Lebogang Manyama came in for Samir Nurković in attack.

