Phillies’ top pitching prospect Hans Crouse lasts three innings in debut vs. Pirates

By Scott Lauber
inquirer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a twist for the Phillies’ final regular-season home game on Sunday: Hans Crouse made his major-league debut. Crouse, a pitching prospect acquired July 30 in a deadline trade with the Texas Rangers, was selected to the roster Sunday to start against the Pittsburgh Pirates in lieu of what was expected to be a bullpen game for the Phillies, who are trying to chase down the Atlanta Braves for the National League East crown.

