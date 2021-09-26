Phillies’ top pitching prospect Hans Crouse lasts three innings in debut vs. Pirates
There was a twist for the Phillies’ final regular-season home game on Sunday: Hans Crouse made his major-league debut. Crouse, a pitching prospect acquired July 30 in a deadline trade with the Texas Rangers, was selected to the roster Sunday to start against the Pittsburgh Pirates in lieu of what was expected to be a bullpen game for the Phillies, who are trying to chase down the Atlanta Braves for the National League East crown.www.inquirer.com
