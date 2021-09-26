Phillies’ top pitching prospect Hans Crouse lasts three innings in debut vs. Pirates

The Phillies have put themselves into a position where having a bullpen game every fifth game in the midst of a playoff chase. Whether through a lack of depth, bad luck or other circumstances, they have had to rely far too often on a group of pitchers to somehow make it through nine innings of a game unscathed as their manager plays the matchups. They could have tried to make someone a starter (Bailey Falter, Adonis Medina, etc.) as the season progressed, but instead they chose to go with the matchups and, presumably, the data that backs having a bullpen day.

