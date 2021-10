Our editors are always giving you an update on the best shopping finds, whether it's the new arrivals on their wish lists or what's good from H&M's latest sale. You might as well call them shopping extraordinaires—we already do. Today's fashion adventure? What's in their Amazon carts. We've already shown you the best-selling finds (trends and basics) on the mass retailer, but here, you can see what actually made it to our editors' carts in the end. From oversize men's sweatshirts to classic Hanes T-shirts, you can tell a lot about a person based on what they're ordering via Prime delivery.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO