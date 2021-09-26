CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

RELIGION: What injustice?

By STEVE ELLISON
Herald-Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeremiah 2:1-8 is Jeremiah’s first message to Israel. It has just a few words of narration by Jeremiah but the vast majority of the passage is directly from the mouth of God. Now the word of the Lord came to me saying, "Go and proclaim in the ears of Jerusalem, saying, 'Thus says the Lord, "I remember concerning you the devotion of your youth, The love of your betrothals, Your following after Me in the wilderness, Through a land not sown. "Israel was holy to the Lord, The first of His harvest. All who ate of it became guilty; Evil came upon them," declares the Lord.'" (NASU) Israel was designated by the Lord as His mission to the nations of the world. Verses 2-3 indicate that early in its history, Israel was walking closer to the Lord and being more faithful to their faithful God. They were under the protection of God who punished those who attacked or mistreated Israel.

Wm S
5d ago

There is no scientific evidence that the realm of the supernatural exists. There is no scientific evidence that anyone on earth has been given the authority to speak for or represent an alleged creator. Religion was created by humans to control people and make money. There is no scientific evidence that an alleged creator supports any religion, past or present. The biggest lie is when someone tells you that God speaks to them or they speak for or represent an alleged creator.

