Senior CDU politician says Jamaica coalition possible

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Exit polls of Germany’s federal election show that a so-called Jamaica coalition https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/jamaica-traffic-lights-or-kiwis-germanys-coalition-conundrum-2021-09-02 of conservatives, the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats is possible, a senior politician of Angela Merkel’s CDU said on Sunday. “The numbers show that there’s a possibility for a future-oriented coalition of the...

audacy.com

The Latest: CDU member says Merkel's shoes too big to fill

BERLIN — The mood was subdued at the headquarters of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Christian Democratic Union as the building began to empty following the party's poor showing in the election. One of the few people remaining at the headquarters on Sunday was 34 year-old Salahdin Koban, a party member...
ELECTIONS
audacy.com

The Latest: Social Democrats say ready to form coalition

BERLIN - The general secretary of the center-left Social Democrats says he believes his party has been given a mandate to form a ruling coalition, based on exit polls in Germany’s general election. Lars Klingbeil was speaking moments after the exit polls were published by the two main television channels...
ELECTIONS
CoinTelegraph

Canadian politician says he supports Bitcoin as federal election looms

Maxime Bernier, founder and leader of the People's Party of Canada, has said he supports the adoption of cryptocurrencies in the country. In a Tuesday tweet, Bernier said cryptocurrencies are “another new and innovative way” to counter the actions by central banks, which he claimed are “destroying our money and economy.” The Canadian politician has criticized the Bank of Canada for “printing money” and called out Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his economic policies.
POLITICS
MyNorthwest.com

The Latest: Union bloc says will strive to head coalition

The Latest on Germany’s general election on Sunday:. The candidate from outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Union bloc says the party will do “everything we can” to form a new government despite posting what’s expected to be its worst election result in Germany’s post-World War II era. Armin Laschet said on...
ELECTIONS
Angela Merkel
FXStreet.com

German SPD’s Scholz: Coalition agreement is possible between SPD, Greens and FDP

Olaf Scholz, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Chancellor candidate to succeed Angela Merkel at the helm of Europe’s largest economy said that he wins the election and has the mandate to form a government with Greens and Free Democratic Party (FDP). “Coalition agreement is possible between SPD, Greens, FDP.”. Information...
EUROPE
caribbeantoday.com

Jamaica's Government to Table New Policy for Senior Citizens

KINGSTON, Jamaica –The Jamaica government says it will soon table to Parliament, a revised National Policy for Senior Citizens to provide adequate social safety net protections. Labour and Social Security Minister, Karl Samuda, in a message observing Senior Citizens Week 2021, said that document has already been approved by the...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

German coalition talks could get going by mid-Oct – CDU’s Spahn

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s political parties should be clear by the middle of October about who will take part in formal coalition talks after the Social Democrats narrowly won Sunday’s national election, the deputy leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats said on Thursday. “It must be clear by the...
POLITICS
b975.com

Bosnia’s peace envoy hopes for electoral reform before 2022 vote

BERLIN (Reuters) – Bosnia’s international peace envoy said he supported electoral reform that would bring the country closer to European Union standards, and hoped for an agreement on such changes ahead of elections in October next year. The country’s three ethnic groups – Croats, Muslims and Serbs – are still...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
b975.com

Georgians vote in local election after arrest of ex-president

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Georgians go to the polls on Saturday to vote in local elections that could escalate a political standoff between the ruling party and the opposition a day after the arrest of ex-president and opposition politician Mikheil Saakashvili. Saakashvili, who left Georgia in 2013 and was sentenced to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
b975.com

Tunisia leader picks Romdhane as prime minister

TUNIS (Reuters) -Tunisian President Kais Saied has named Najla Bouden Romdhane, a little-known university engineer who worked with the World Bank, as prime minister on Wednesday nearly two months after he seized most powers in a move his foes call a coup. Romdhane, Tunisia’s first woman prime minister, will take...
WORLD
The Atlantic

Why Britain and France Hate Each Other

Watching the fallout from the great Anglo-American heist of France’s submarine contract with Australia, you could be forgiven for concluding that London and Paris are polar opposites in every way: whether in their leaders’ personalities, grand strategies, economic models, or social mores. The irony is that the row over the new Australia-U.K.-U.S. defense pact, or AUKUS, reveals how fundamentally similar they really are.
WORLD
AFP

Ethiopia to expel seven senior UN staff for 'meddling'

Ethiopia said on Thursday it would expel seven senior UN officials for "meddling" in its affairs, ratcheting up worries over the humanitarian response in the war-torn and famine-threatened Tigray region.  Expelling senior UN officials is a crushing blow to the aid response, said Dr Hayelom Kebede, research director of Ayder Referral Hospital in Tigray's capital Mekele.
WORLD
b975.com

Germany sees no sign of fuel shortage like in Britain

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany does not see any sign that it could face the same kind of fuel shortages suffered in Britain, a spokesperson for the economy ministry said on Wednesday. “We do not see any shortages in Germany,” the spokesperson told a government news conference. “The supply situation is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Young climate activists denounce 'youth-washing' in Milan

Young climate activists denounced Italian police for temporarily detaining delegates who protested peacefully inside their Milan conference before Italian Premier Mario Draghi’s speech. Discontent with the three-day conference had bubbled from its start. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said the delegates had been “cherry-picked” and that organizers were not really interested in their ideas or input for a document that will be sent to this year's United Nations climate conference. But the frustration overflowed on the youth event's final day, with minor clashes involving climate activists outside the venue and the police intervention with delegates inside. Half a dozen young...
PROTESTS
The Independent

US tries to make nice with France after Australia sub snub

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit France next week as the Biden administration tries to smooth over hurt feelings and potentially more lasting damage caused by its exclusion of America’s oldest ally from a new Indo-Pacific security initiative, the State Department said Friday.The department said Blinken will visit Paris starting Monday for an international economic conference but highlighted that he will also meet with French officials to discuss the rupture in relations.The administration has been scrambling to mend fences with France and the European Union more broadly since the Sept. 15 announcement of the Australia-U.S.-UK agreement, known as...
WORLD
The Independent

Is it a bluff? Some in Hungary and Poland talk of EU pullout

When Hungary and Poland joined the European Union in 2004, after decades of Communist domination, they thirsted for Western democratic standards and prosperity.Yet 17 years later, as the EU ramps up efforts to rein in democratic backsliding in both countries, some of the governing right-wing populists in Hungary and Poland are comparing the bloc to their former Soviet oppressors — and flirting with the prospect of exiting the bloc.“Brussels sends us overlords who are supposed to bring Poland to order, on our knees," a leading member of Poland's governing Law and Justice party, Marek Suski, said this month, adding...
POLITICS

