Neilson Powless targets Ardennes after securing USA's best men's result at Worlds since 1999

By Daniel Benson
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Neilson Powless (United States of America) turned in the best ride by an American male in the elite road race of the UCI Road World Championships since 1999 with a fifth place in Flanders on Sunday. The EF Education-Nippo rider was ever-present in every key move during the gruelling race and formed a key four-rider chase when Julian Alaphilippe (France) attacked with just over 17km to go.

