Rochester woman is sentenced for leaving her children in a hot car

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Leaving her children in the parking lot while she made a court appearance has put an Olmsted County woman on probation. Dectrini Vershun Boldien, 30 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to neglect or endangerment of a child. She was arrested on April 28 after a hearing at the Olmsted County Courthouse. The Rochester Police Department says after a hearing just before 3 pm, a judge ordered Boldien jailed for an outstanding warrant out of Ramsey County.