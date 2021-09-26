CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Rochester woman is sentenced for leaving her children in a hot car

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, Minn. – Leaving her children in the parking lot while she made a court appearance has put an Olmsted County woman on probation. Dectrini Vershun Boldien, 30 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to neglect or endangerment of a child. She was arrested on April 28 after a hearing at the Olmsted County Courthouse. The Rochester Police Department says after a hearing just before 3 pm, a judge ordered Boldien jailed for an outstanding warrant out of Ramsey County.

www.kimt.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Olmsted County, MN
Crime & Safety
Rochester, MN
Society
Olmsted County, MN
Society
County
Olmsted County, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Society
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweating#Police

Comments / 0

Community Policy