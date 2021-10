BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and we’re recognizing the Hispanic and Latino community in Baltimore. “For me to be a Hispanic-Latino is important because it represents who I am,” said Angelo Solera, Executive Director and Founder of Nuestras Raices, Inc. Angelo Solera with Nuestras Raices Inc is dedicated to educating, promoting and preserving the richness and diversity of the 25 different countries that make up the Latino community. “It’s important for people to understand not all of us eat tacos (but to) not all of us are illegal aliens, said Solera. “We are a diverse community who are making a contribution...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO