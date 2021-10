Oleksandr Usyk scored the biggest win of his career on Saturday in London, beating Anthony Joshua by clear decision to win the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles. The victory makes Usyk the only fighter to win truly recognized world titles at both cruiserweight and heavyweight other than Evander Holyfield, though obviously David Haye would like for his WBA secondary heavyweight title win to be counted. It was another affirmation of his greatness — probably the last one anyone ever really needs to consider him one of the truly elite fighters of his generation.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO