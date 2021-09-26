CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah’s Lowe killed in shooting less than a year after Jordan

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah sophomore cornerback Aaron Lowe has died in a shooting at house party less than a year after teammate Ty Jordan was killed in an accidental shooting. Salt Lake City police say the 21-year-old Lowe was killed just a few hours after the Utes beat Washington State 24-13. A second victim in the shooting, a woman, is in critical condition and police are searching for a suspect. Lowe was a high school teammate of Jordan’s in Mesquite, Texas. He switched his jersey from No. 2 to 22 to honor his friend after the 19-year-old died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen on Christmas night 2020. Last month, Lowe was named the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, voted on by the team.

abc17news.com

