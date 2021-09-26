CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Monica, CA

John Mulaney's ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler makes first public appearance since divorce to debut new artwork

By Tyler McCarthy
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Mulaney’s ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler, made her first public appearance since her high profile split from the comedian. The couple officially got divorced in July after getting married seven years prior in 2014. At the time, Tendler released a statement through her rep noting that she was "heartbroken" that the "Saturday Night Live" alum had decided to end their marriage and wished him well on his recovery as he was in rehab at the time.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Ok Magazine

John Mulaney Is 'In A Different Headspace Now' Since Expecting First Child With Olivia Munn After Claiming He Didn't Want Kids

It’s official: John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are having a baby!. The whirlwind relationship between the comedian, 39, and the Newsroom alum, 41, has garnered attention since its swift start in the spring, just weeks after Mulaney got out of rehab — and before his seemingly abrupt divorce from his wife of seven years, artist Anna Marie Tendler.
CELEBRITIES
thelumberjack.org

Stop speculating on John Mulaney’s personal life

Comedian John Mulaney has certainly been having a rough year. This past December, he was admitted to rehab after a relapse in alcoholism and cocaine use, and upon his release he announced his separation from his wife of six years, lampshade artist Annamarie Tendler. Within a week of the news going public, rumors began to circulate that Mulaney was already in a relationship with actress Olivia Munn. In his first interview of 2021, Mulaney confirmed on The Late Show with Seth Meyers that he is in a relationship with Munn and that the couple is expecting a child.
CELEBRITIES
Vanderbilt Hustler

John Mulaney: From Scratch

Editor’s Note: All quotes are as recalled from memory. John Mulaney has had an eventful year, but the Emmy-winning comedian—dubbed the Michael Jordan of comedy—is back on tour for his appropriately named show: “John Mulaney: From Scratch.”. In September 2020, Mulaney checked himself into rehab but relapsed soon after, causing...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Monica, CA
Entertainment
Elite Daily

Olivia Munn & John Mulaney's Astrological Compatibility Is No Joke

There is a lot we still do not know about John Mulaney and Olivia Munn’s romance (yes, despite the speedy rundown Mulaney gave of their relationship timeline on Late Night with Seth Meyers). I doubt we’ll get any more details directly from Mulaney or Munn (at least, not for some time), so what do the stars have to say about their relationship? On the surface, Munn and Mulaney’s astrological compatibility might not seem very strong. Munn’s a Cancer, an emotional water sign, and Mulaney’s a Virgo, a more grounded, logical Earth sign. But it’s more complicated than that — in a good way.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
John Mulaney
The Hollywood Gossip

Chelsea Houska Posts Pic of Daughter Aubree, Draws Criticism From Fans

It's been almost a year since Chelsea Houska quit Teen Mom 2, and at the time she stepped down, fans were concerned that the beloved reality star would disappear from public view. Fortunately, that hasn't turned out to be the case. Chelsea still provides regular updates about her family, especially...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth both faced same health battle

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth often share snippets of their life on social media, giving a glimpse inside their personal lives. And last year, the celebrity couple both faced the same health battle when they tested positive at the same time for coronavirus. The couple had very different reactions to...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Actor Daniel Mickelson's cause of death revealed

Actor and model Daniel Mickelson's cause of death has been revealed. The 23-year-old died on July 4 at the age of 23, prompting an outpouring of tributes from young stars in Hollywood. Online records viewed by Fox News confirm Mickelson died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity. His manner of death...
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Isaiah Washington said Ellen Pompeo felt ‘uncomfortable’ with the idea of him playing her love interest, according to new book

A new tell-all book reminds “Grey’s Anatomy” fans that McDreamy could’ve been played by someone else. According to the book, Isaiah Washington auditioned for the lead role, not the role of Dr. Burke. Washington said he heard Ellen Pompeo felt “uncomfortable” with the casting. Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Ex Wife#Snl
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

The Maybach Music mogul, who previously trolled Briana Singleton for taking a DNA test of their two kids to prove his paternity, also agrees to pay their kids' health insurance and extracurricular activities. AceShowbiz - Rick Ross will handle the living cost of his three children shared with Briana Singleton....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HelloGiggles

So Can We Consider Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Instagram Official Now?

Though it's not really a secret that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are an item, neither party has confirmed their relationship. But Tatum kind of just made things Instagram official by sharing a snap of himself and Kravitz at Alicia Key's Met Gala afterparty, and well, we're taking this and running with it.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Brad PItt Arrives To L.A. Film Set Smiling Ear To Ear Days After Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Was Spotted On Third Date With The Weeknd

Brad Pitt was spotted on the set of his new film Babylon and the actor looked completely unbothered with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's recent antics. Earlier today, the paparazzi caught the 57-year-old actor arriving to work on the Damien Chazelle-directed project. Article continues below advertisement. The details of the movie...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee makes very brave fashion choice as fans weigh in

Ginger Zee takes her style in her stride but that recently ended very badly for the popular meteorologist when she narrowly escaped injury in a pair of heels. However, despite her escalator escapades during which her shoe got caught and mangled in the moving set of stairs, Ginger decided it was time to get back on the high heels horse.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy