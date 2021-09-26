CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury Sidelines Jamaica Striker Leon Bailey for a Month

By Editorial
caribbeannationalweekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAston Villa and Jamaica Reggae Boyz will be gutted after it was revealed that winger Leon Bailey suffered a quad injury during the 3-0 victory over Everton last Saturday in the English Premier League. Bailey suffered the injury after coming on as a second half substitute and scoring one goal...

www.caribbeannationalweekly.com

caribbeannationalweekly.com

Leon Bailey Plays Down Injury Fears after Brilliant Aston Villa Cameo

Reggae Boy winger Leon Bailey has played down injury fears after limping off following a brilliant 21-minute cameo in which he scored with a thunderous shot that wrapped up Aston Villa’s 3-0 English Premier League win over Everton. Bailey, 24, who came on in the 61st minute at Villa Park...
Leon Bailey
Dean Smith
Shropshire Star

Leon Bailey and Morgan Sanson ruled out for Aston Villa

Villa have been hit by a double blow with winger Leon Bailey and midfielder Morgan Sanson ruled out with injury. Bailey, who injured his thigh muscle scoring in the 3-0 win over Everton last weekend, will be out until after the October international break. Sanson will be out for a month with a hamstring strain suffered in the Carabao Cup penalties defeat at Chelsea in midweek.
ESPN

Leon Bailey cameo helps Aston Villa end Everton's unbeaten start

Aston Villa ended Everton's unbeaten start to the Premier League season as three goals in nine second-half minutes earned them a 3-0 victory at Villa Park on Saturday. The game was drifting towards a draw until the 66th minute when Matthew Cash fired Villa ahead with his first goal for the club, before an own goal by Lucas Digne made it 2-0.
Shropshire Star

Aston Villa's Leon Bailey wary of quad injury

New Villa hero Leon Bailey believes he may have sustained injury blasting home his first goal for the club. The £25million star netted Villa’s final goal in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Everton to cap a stunning substitute cameo. Bailey was then forced off with a tight quad he thinks was...
Tribal Football

Aston Villa blow as Leon Bailey faces three-week sideline spell

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has confirmed Leon Bailey is out until next month. The Jamaican picked up a quad injury in the 3-0 defeat of Everton shortly after he came on and scored at Villa Park. He will now be sidelined for the next two games, against Manchester United...
Yardbarker

Real Madrid star Ferland Mendy remains sidelined for a month

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy will miss another month of action due to injury. The French international is yet to feature for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season as he aims to battle back to fitness following a calf injury. The problem has plagued the Los Blancos left back since the...
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 3-0 Everton - A Leon Bailey Masterclass!

How well did the 5-3-2/3-5-2 formation work against Everton’s 3-4-3 formation?. Are we beginning to see this Villa side gel together already?. Leon Bailey’s impact on Saturday - what dimension can he bring to the squad?. Looking ahead to Chelsea on Wednesday in the third round of the Carabao Cup!
chatsports.com

Sir Alex recalls striker hunt after Dublin injury

Dion Dublin had been signed from Cambridge United in the previous summer and started well, scoring the club's first-ever winning goal in the Premier League with a late close-range effort at Southampton. Only two games later, the Reds faced Crystal Palace at Old Trafford and Dublin suffered a broken leg...
The Independent

Ronald Koeman says Barcelona departure rumours are ‘true’

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman says the rumours he is going to be sacked are likely “true” amid a crisis at the Catalan club.Barca have had their worst ever start to the Champions League following defeats by Bayern Munich and Benfica, and they sit in sixth in the La Liga after three wins and three draws.Koeman faced similar rumours of being fired last season but remained in charge of the side, but this time he doesn’t seem so confident he will stay in the post.He said on Friday: “The club have said nothing to me. I’ve learned that the president was...
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Suriname Club Booted from CONCACAF; Owner Suspended for Three Years

Suriname’s Inter Moengotapoe has been disqualified and removed from this year’s CONCACAF League, while the club’s owner and Suriname’s Vice President, Ronnie Brunswijk, has been banned for three years from participating in any capacity in CONCACAF competitions. CONCACAF made the announcement following a probe into the circumstances surrounding a video...
The Independent

Fikayo Tomori, Ollie Watkins and Aaron Ramsdale back in England squad

Fikayo Tomori, Ollie Watkins and Aaron Ramsdale returned to the England squad as Harry Maguire and Trent Alexander-Arnold missed the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary through injury.The Three Lions sit top of Group I heading into the penultimate international camp of the year, with manager Gareth Southgate naming a 23-man selection for the double-header.AC Milan defender Tomori has been included in the squad nearly two years on from winning his first and only cap in Kosovo – the Three Lions’ final match before the pandemic led football to shut down.Confirming your #ThreeLions squad for October! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nY96EqnmpL— England (@England) September 30, 2021Watkins returns for the first time since being cut from the provisional Euro 2020 squad, with uncapped Ramsdale back having been brought into the squad that reached the final following an injury to Dean Henderson.Maguire and Alexander-Arnold dropped out of the group for next month’s internationals through injury while Patrick Bamford, Nick Pope and Jude Bellingham also missed out.Phil Foden returned after missing the September triple-header through a foot complaint, but Mason Greenwood was again conspicuous by his absence.
The Independent

Mikel Arteta welcomes pressure to deliver success as Arsenal upturn gathers pace

Mikel Arteta feels it is right that every Arsenal defeat should be viewed as a crisis – with the Gunners boss determined to keep things moving forward in a positive direction this season.Arsenal beat north London rivals Tottenham 3-1 on Sunday to record a third straight Premier League win, although it was at a cost with midfielder Granit Xhaka facing up to three months on the sidelines with a knee problem.The mood around the club is now the polar opposite to a month ago, when three successive defeats in their opening league games again saw questions raised over the direction...
