Another attempt at a “Cruel Intentions” TV series is in development at IMDb TV. Inspired by the 1999 film of the same name — which was itself inspired by the novel “Dangerous Liaisons” — the new iteration of the series follows two ruthless step siblings who will do anything to stay on top. In this case, of the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do whatever’s necessary to preserve their power and reputations, even seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States. NBC had previously...

TV SERIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO