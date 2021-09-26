College roundup: St. Lawrence football overwhelms Castleton, 55-3

Sports roundup

CANTON — The St. Lawrence University football team scored 41 points in the first half and went on to rout Castleton 55-3 in the Saints’ nonconference finale Saturday at Leckonby Stadium.

Harrisville native Peyton Schmitt scored touchdowns on runs of 58 and 45 yards and gained 155 yards on 10 carries for the Saints (3-1 overall),

Tyler Grochot completed 11 of 16 passes for 279 yards, including three touchdowns.

Sean McCormack caught four passes for 94 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown, and Andrew Murphy caught an 85-yard touchdown pass.

Jacob Dreisbach led SLU’s defense with nine tackles and Grady Harrington and Quinn Bergeron intercepted passes.

Malone native Evan Keegan caught four passes for 20 yards for Castleton (2-2).

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

CLARKSON 5, SACRED HEART 1

The Clarkson freshmen produced again as the Golden Knights (2-0) swept a nonconference opening series against Sacred Heart at Cheel Arena.

Four of Clarkson’s five goals were scored by the freshman class, with Jenna Goodwin leading the way with two.

Haley Winn, who also scored Friday, scored another goal and Baylee Kirwan scored her first career goal.

Clarkson’s other goal came from captain Caitrin Lonergan, who also scored Friday night.

Erin Fleming scored for Sacred Heart (0-2).

MEN’S SOCCER

ST. LAWRENCE 3, UNION 2

Raphael Zoccolaro scored in the 84th minute to give the Saints (5-3, 1-0) a win over Union in a Liberty League game in Canton.

SLU scored the game’s first two goals on shots from Marvin Sibanda in the 11th and 16th minutes.

Union (4-3-1, 0-2-0) tied the game on goals from Evan Farr (28th) and Robbie Michalski (49th).

ITHACA 1, CLARKSON 0

Connor Tierney scored an unassisted goal in the 14th minute to lead Ithaca past the Golden Knights (2-4-2, 0-1-0) in a Liberty League game at Potsdam.

Lee Folger made three saves for the Bombers (3-4-3, 1-0-0).

SUNY OSWEGO 1, SUNY POTSDAM 0

Chris Smith scored with just 100 seconds left to play to give SUNY Oswego a win over the Bears (2-5-2, 0-2-0) in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.

Brian Terra made five saves for the Lakers (2-2-4, 1-0-0).

SUNY CANTON 1, MAINE MARITIME 1 (OT)

Ellis Sanchez scored in the 63rd minute to help the Kangaroos (2-4-1, 1-1-1) tie Maine Maritime in an NAC game at Canton.

Xander Fortuna-Ramos scored in the 19th minute for Maine Maritime (2-4-1, 2-0-1).

WOMEN’S SOCCER

ST. LAWRENCE 2, UNION 1

Emma Reynolds and Tyler Potter scored goals for the Saints (4-0-2, 1-0-1) in a Liberty League win over Union at Schenectady.

Lexi Cornacchia scored for Union (2-4-1, 1-1-0).

ITHACA 3, CLARKSON 1

Megan Buttinger and Brenna Lorenzen scored second-half goals to send the Bombers (6-1, 1-0) past Clarkson in a Liberty League game at Ithaca.

Kate Kohler scored in the first half for Ithaca and Angelina Fahrenkrug scored in the first half for Clarkson (2-4, 0-1).

SUNY OSWEGO 1, SUNY POTSDAM 0 (OT)

Maggie Riordan scored in the 102nd minute to lead the Lakers (3-2, 1-1) past SUNY Potsdam in an overtime SUNYAC game at Oswego.

Haley Muehl made seven saves to shut out the Bears (4-4, 0-2).

MAINE MARITIME 3, SUNY CANTON 0

Maine Maritime outshot the Kangaroos 13-0 to win an NAC game in Canton.

Margot Simeon, Sierra Hoops and Catherine Swift scored for Maine Maritime (3-3, 2-0). SUNY Canton fell to 0-4-1, 0-1-0.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

RIT 3, ST. LAWRENCE 0

Natalie Piper led the Saints (4-7, 0-2) with 11 kills in a 25-22, 25-16, 28-26 loss to RIT in a Liberty League match at Rochester.

ITHACA 3, CLARKSON 0

The Bombers picked up a 25-14, 25-17, 25-23 sweep of Clarkson (8-6, 0-2) in a Liberty League match at Potsdam.

SUNY NEW PALTZ 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0

Megan Henry produced five kills and Alyssa Rogers tallied 10 assists for the Bears (4-6, 0-3) in a 25-21, 25-9, 25-17 loss to host SUNY New Paltz in a SUNYAC match.

ROOS WIN TWICE

Alyssa Adams produced 16 total kills as the Kangaroos (2-11, 2-0) opened NAC play with a 22-25, 17-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-8 win over Cazenovia and a 25-20, 19-25, 25-20, 28-26 win over SUNY Poly in Canton.

FIELD HOCKEY

SKIDMORE 2, ST. LAWRENCE 0

Victoria Bodnar didn’t have to make a save as Skidmore shut out the Saints (5-3, 0-1) in a Liberty League game at Canton.

Skidmore (5-3, 1-0) produced 23 shots and picked up goals from Sofia Marshall and C.C. Wetter.

CROSS COUNTRY

SAINTS WIN THEIR INVITATIONAL

The SLU men’s and women’s teams both scored 20 points to finish first at their Ronald C. Hoffman Invitational.

SLU also produced both individual winners as Timothy Boyce won the men’s race and Allison Sibold the women’s.

SLU’s Matthew Abell was third in the men’s race and Billie McClosky was third for the women.

Clarkson was third in the men’s race with 77 points, led by an 11th-place finish from Eric Nowak.

Clarkson’s Hannah Yorkey was second in the women’s race and the Golden Knights were second with 50 points.

MEN’S GOLF

ROOS WIN INVITATIONAL

SUNY Canton finished first with 324 points at the Paul Smith’s Invitational. SLU was second with 335 points.

Former Clifton-Fine golfer Adam Szlamcynski won the individual title for SUNY Canton with a 74. SLU’s Cooper Evans was second at 75.

PILARCHIK LEADS CLARKSON

Clarkson’s Zach Pilarchik is tied for ninth with a 79 after the first round of the Oswego Fall Golf Invitational.

Clarkson scored 331 strokes in round one and is fifth. Hamilton leads at 308.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

SAINTS GO 21-3

SLU’s team combined for a 21-3 record in its matches on the opening day of the SLU Invitational. Emily Harris went 5-0 while Meredith Macey, Gabriella Dadoly and Ibadat Javed each went 4-0. Catherine Gamble was 3-0.