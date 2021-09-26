CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

College roundup: St. Lawrence football overwhelms Castleton, 55-3

By Times Staff Report
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown Daily Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pPwG9_0c8fnZ3B00
Sports roundup

CANTON — The St. Lawrence University football team scored 41 points in the first half and went on to rout Castleton 55-3 in the Saints’ nonconference finale Saturday at Leckonby Stadium.

Harrisville native Peyton Schmitt scored touchdowns on runs of 58 and 45 yards and gained 155 yards on 10 carries for the Saints (3-1 overall),

Tyler Grochot completed 11 of 16 passes for 279 yards, including three touchdowns.

Sean McCormack caught four passes for 94 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown, and Andrew Murphy caught an 85-yard touchdown pass.

Jacob Dreisbach led SLU’s defense with nine tackles and Grady Harrington and Quinn Bergeron intercepted passes.

Malone native Evan Keegan caught four passes for 20 yards for Castleton (2-2).

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

CLARKSON 5, SACRED HEART 1

The Clarkson freshmen produced again as the Golden Knights (2-0) swept a nonconference opening series against Sacred Heart at Cheel Arena.

Four of Clarkson’s five goals were scored by the freshman class, with Jenna Goodwin leading the way with two.

Haley Winn, who also scored Friday, scored another goal and Baylee Kirwan scored her first career goal.

Clarkson’s other goal came from captain Caitrin Lonergan, who also scored Friday night.

Erin Fleming scored for Sacred Heart (0-2).

MEN’S SOCCER

ST. LAWRENCE 3, UNION 2

Raphael Zoccolaro scored in the 84th minute to give the Saints (5-3, 1-0) a win over Union in a Liberty League game in Canton.

SLU scored the game’s first two goals on shots from Marvin Sibanda in the 11th and 16th minutes.

Union (4-3-1, 0-2-0) tied the game on goals from Evan Farr (28th) and Robbie Michalski (49th).

ITHACA 1, CLARKSON 0

Connor Tierney scored an unassisted goal in the 14th minute to lead Ithaca past the Golden Knights (2-4-2, 0-1-0) in a Liberty League game at Potsdam.

Lee Folger made three saves for the Bombers (3-4-3, 1-0-0).

SUNY OSWEGO 1, SUNY POTSDAM 0

Chris Smith scored with just 100 seconds left to play to give SUNY Oswego a win over the Bears (2-5-2, 0-2-0) in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.

Brian Terra made five saves for the Lakers (2-2-4, 1-0-0).

SUNY CANTON 1, MAINE MARITIME 1 (OT)

Ellis Sanchez scored in the 63rd minute to help the Kangaroos (2-4-1, 1-1-1) tie Maine Maritime in an NAC game at Canton.

Xander Fortuna-Ramos scored in the 19th minute for Maine Maritime (2-4-1, 2-0-1).

WOMEN’S SOCCER

ST. LAWRENCE 2, UNION 1

Emma Reynolds and Tyler Potter scored goals for the Saints (4-0-2, 1-0-1) in a Liberty League win over Union at Schenectady.

Lexi Cornacchia scored for Union (2-4-1, 1-1-0).

ITHACA 3, CLARKSON 1

Megan Buttinger and Brenna Lorenzen scored second-half goals to send the Bombers (6-1, 1-0) past Clarkson in a Liberty League game at Ithaca.

Kate Kohler scored in the first half for Ithaca and Angelina Fahrenkrug scored in the first half for Clarkson (2-4, 0-1).

SUNY OSWEGO 1, SUNY POTSDAM 0 (OT)

Maggie Riordan scored in the 102nd minute to lead the Lakers (3-2, 1-1) past SUNY Potsdam in an overtime SUNYAC game at Oswego.

Haley Muehl made seven saves to shut out the Bears (4-4, 0-2).

MAINE MARITIME 3, SUNY CANTON 0

Maine Maritime outshot the Kangaroos 13-0 to win an NAC game in Canton.

Margot Simeon, Sierra Hoops and Catherine Swift scored for Maine Maritime (3-3, 2-0). SUNY Canton fell to 0-4-1, 0-1-0.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

RIT 3, ST. LAWRENCE 0

Natalie Piper led the Saints (4-7, 0-2) with 11 kills in a 25-22, 25-16, 28-26 loss to RIT in a Liberty League match at Rochester.

ITHACA 3, CLARKSON 0

The Bombers picked up a 25-14, 25-17, 25-23 sweep of Clarkson (8-6, 0-2) in a Liberty League match at Potsdam.

SUNY NEW PALTZ 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0

Megan Henry produced five kills and Alyssa Rogers tallied 10 assists for the Bears (4-6, 0-3) in a 25-21, 25-9, 25-17 loss to host SUNY New Paltz in a SUNYAC match.

ROOS WIN TWICE

Alyssa Adams produced 16 total kills as the Kangaroos (2-11, 2-0) opened NAC play with a 22-25, 17-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-8 win over Cazenovia and a 25-20, 19-25, 25-20, 28-26 win over SUNY Poly in Canton.

FIELD HOCKEY

SKIDMORE 2, ST. LAWRENCE 0

Victoria Bodnar didn’t have to make a save as Skidmore shut out the Saints (5-3, 0-1) in a Liberty League game at Canton.

Skidmore (5-3, 1-0) produced 23 shots and picked up goals from Sofia Marshall and C.C. Wetter.

CROSS COUNTRY

SAINTS WIN THEIR INVITATIONAL

The SLU men’s and women’s teams both scored 20 points to finish first at their Ronald C. Hoffman Invitational.

SLU also produced both individual winners as Timothy Boyce won the men’s race and Allison Sibold the women’s.

SLU’s Matthew Abell was third in the men’s race and Billie McClosky was third for the women.

Clarkson was third in the men’s race with 77 points, led by an 11th-place finish from Eric Nowak.

Clarkson’s Hannah Yorkey was second in the women’s race and the Golden Knights were second with 50 points.

MEN’S GOLF

ROOS WIN INVITATIONAL

SUNY Canton finished first with 324 points at the Paul Smith’s Invitational. SLU was second with 335 points.

Former Clifton-Fine golfer Adam Szlamcynski won the individual title for SUNY Canton with a 74. SLU’s Cooper Evans was second at 75.

PILARCHIK LEADS CLARKSON

Clarkson’s Zach Pilarchik is tied for ninth with a 79 after the first round of the Oswego Fall Golf Invitational.

Clarkson scored 331 strokes in round one and is fifth. Hamilton leads at 308.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

SAINTS GO 21-3

SLU’s team combined for a 21-3 record in its matches on the opening day of the SLU Invitational. Emily Harris went 5-0 while Meredith Macey, Gabriella Dadoly and Ibadat Javed each went 4-0. Catherine Gamble was 3-0.

Comments / 0

Related
La Grande Observer

Prep football roundup: Powder Valley beats St. Paul in battle of 1A heavyweights

NORTH POWDER — The Badgers won their biggest game of the year to date, defeating St. Paul 50-40 at home on Friday, Sept. 17. Coming into the matchup, Powder Valley was ranked No. 5 in the OSAA 1A rankings and St. Paul was slated at No. 6. The Badgers trailed early on, but explosive performances from Reece Dixon, Clay Martin and Kaden Krieger led the way for the victory.
LA GRANDE, OR
heraldmailmedia.com

Friday night highlights: Washington County Week 3 football roundup

On any given Friday night, anything can happen. Just ask Smithsburg and South Hagerstown. The Leopards entered the game 0-2, having been outscored 61-7. The Rebels were coming off a dominant 39-0 shutout of Tuscarora. But in the closing minutes, Kyle Batey turned a fourth-and-10 option pitch into a 62-yard...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
mychamplainvalley.com

Norwich football wins third-straight Maple Sap Bucket over Castleton

Norwich woke up just in time for Saturday’s rivalry game against Castleton. Going into the 12th-annual Battle for the Maple Sap Bucket, the Cadets were 0-2 and had been outscored 75-7 this season. Castleton, on the other hand, was off to a 2-0 start for the first time ever, and had not been scored upon.
NORWICH, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Harris
kiwaradio.com

UNI Football Dominates St. Thomas, 44-3

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The University of Northern Iowa football dominated St. Thomas in its home season opener, 44-3 UNI scored off the opening drive, and 6 Panthers found a way to score. UNI kept St. Thomas to just 26 rushing yards. On the UNI side, the offense was balanced recording 193 yards in both receiving and rushing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thegazette.com

UNI football overwhelms FCS newcomer St. Thomas

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa flexed its tenured Division-I muscle on FCS newcomer St. Thomas Saturday afternoon at the UNI-Dome, cruising to a 44-3 win. The Panthers (2-1) began their rout of the Tommies (1-1) with a dominant five-play, 52-yard drive on their first possession. Quarterback Theo Day — making his first start — completed his first pass for a gain of 7 yards to Deion McShane. Four plays later, Dom Williams — who ran for 73 yards on seven carries — followed blockers around the right side for a 36-yard touchdown.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Atlantic City Press

Temple loses 28-3 at home to Boston College: Roundup

A whole lot of defense and a little bit of a pounding running game kept Boston College undefeated as its non-conference schedule winds down. Pat Garwo, Travis Levy and Dennis Grosel scored rushing touchdowns and Boston College cruised to a 28-3 victory over Temple on Saturday in Philadelphia. Grosel –...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Richmond.com

College football roundup: Ratke breaks FCS FG mark in JMU win

More than 2,000 miles separate Harrisonburg and Ogden, Utah, which gave Ethan Ratke plenty of time on the return flight to contemplate the record he set Saturday night. James Madison’s senior from Atlee High kicked three field goals to help the No. 3 Dukes win 37-24 at No. 9 Weber State before 11,222 at Stewart Stadium. The first of the three 3s gave Ratke 76 career field goals, which broke the FCS mark of 75 set by Montana’s Dan Carpenter during 2004-07.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skidmore College#Cazenovia College#Ithaca College#Suny Potsdam#Football#St Lawrence#Union#Liberty League#Bombers
nny360.com

College women’s hockey preview: St. Lawrence vs. Penn State

When: 7 tonight; 7 p.m. Friday. Where: Pegula Ice Arena, University Park, Pa. Last year’s records: St. Lawrence (6-7 overall); Penn State (16-3-2). Returning leading scorers: SLU, F Shailynn Snow (3 goals-5 assists—8 points), F Rachel Bjorgan (3-4—7), F Jessica Poirier (3-3—6); Penn State, F Kiara Zanon (10-20—30), F Natalie Heising (7-13—20), F Julia Gough (11-8—19).
COLLEGE SPORTS
VTDigger

From more than 1,000 Castleton alumni: An open letter to state colleges trustees

This letter was signed by more than 1,000 Castleton University alumni in a 24-hour period. Dear Members of the Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees:. We, the undersigned alumni of Castleton University, write to you today with gratitude for your service during what has been a time of great challenge. Your service in the face of significant financial challenges as well as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is admirable and deserving of our thanks.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
beverlyreview.net

Football Roundup: St. Laurence beats Montini

Aaron Ball scored on a 10-yard TD run with 3:36 left in the third to put St. Laurence up 14-10, a lead the Vikings would not relinquish in the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference (CCL/ESCC)-Orange showdown on Sept. 17 in Lombard. Matt Ochoa (6 carries, 61 yards, 21-yard TD...
CHICAGO, IL
The Herald

College Roundup: Thiel College golf results; 3 Titan golfers honored by PAC

MEADVILLE – The Thiel College men’s and women’s golf teams competed at the recent Guy and Jeanne Kuhn Memorial Invitational at The Country Club of Meadville. Alaina Harpst (Greenville High) led Thiel with a 2-round total of 173, putting her tied for 20th among 48 golfers. Her score of 83 on the 2nd day was tied for 13th for the round. Hayley Phillips a (92-91–183), tying her for 29th. Julie Peace and Rebekah Ladaika totaled 194 and 195, good for 34th and tied for 35th, respectively. Kylie Gardner finished 44th with a combined score of 212.
MEADVILLE, PA
Winona Daily News

High school football roundup: Rushford-Peterson goes to 3-0

The Rushford-Peterson High School football team moved to 3-0 on the season Friday night with a 42-14 win over Kenyon-Wanamingo. After a scoreless first quarter, the Trojans (3-0, 2-0) sprung to life with four touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 29-0 lead into halftime. Kenyon-Wanamingo scored a touchdown...
Troy Record

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: RPI handles St. John Fisher with ease, 41-7

TROY, NY — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Football has had offensive woes through the course of the first four games of the 2021 season. Saturday at the East Campus Athletic Village Stadium, however, you would have never guessed that was the case. “It’s something that has grown a little bit since...
RENSSELAER, NY
Milton Daily Standard

Weekend college roundup

LOCK HAVEN – The Lock Haven University men’s cross country team hosted the 2021 LHU Invitational on Saturday and the Bald Eagles finished eighth overall in the team standings in a deep field that attracted a number of top-ranked regional talent to go along with several nationally-ranked teams. The Haven men scored 231 points and placed eighth among 20 standout teams.
SPORTS
Watertown Daily Times

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown, NY
1K+
Followers
186
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Watertown Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy