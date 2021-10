Congratulations to the Brownwood High School 2021 Homecoming Queen, Brianna Sharay Garcia! The Homecoming Court is shown with BHS Principal Lindsay Smith. Bios are below. Berkeley Rose Britton is the daughter of Shane & Paige Britton. She is the captain and four-year member of BHS Cheer, has participated in Theatre for four years, Photography and Media Crew, is on student council, and on the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Cabinet. Berkeley attends Coggin Avenue Baptist Church and has volunteered at the library and with Brownwood Middle School cheer. She is entertaining offers from several schools and plans to study Psychology and Sociology.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO