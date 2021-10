Stick to baseball. Sunday night’s Packer- 49er game turned into a game for the ages. It had a bit of everything. Fantastic plays executed to perfection. Blunders and failed strategy. Four sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception by the defense. Questionable calls by the officials on both sides, enough to get every fan screaming at their TV, computer, or iPad. Eight first downs in the game came from penalties, three for the Packers and five for the 49ers. The Packers were flagged for seven penalties for 87 yards. San Jose had four flagged penalties for 86 yards. If you are a Packer fan, the calls and non-calls seemed to go against the Green and Gold at crucial times, adding to the nail biting.

