Notre Dame makes a jump in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Irish showed many that they were worthy of a higher ranking and that’s exactly what happened this afternoon in the updated USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The winner of the Shamrock Series contest against Wisconsin jumped from No. 10 to No. 7 after their resounding 41-13 win over the Badgers.

The fourth quarter was one we won’t forget soon, with the Irish scoring 31 unanswered points and blowing the doors off a solid Badger squad. The jump up now with Cincinnati week ahead for Notre Dame, sets up a Top-8 matchup.

Across the country there were more than a few Top-25 upsets including Arkansas knocking off Texas A&M at home, Clemson losing to NC State in double overtime, Baylor edging Iowa State, Georgia Tech blowing out North Carolina and Oklahoma State soundly beating Kansas State.

With all these upset, there was plenty of movement inside the Top-25 in the most recent edition of the Coaches Poll. See where the teams landed below, as their ranking from last week is in parenthesis.

1 – Alabama (1)

2 – Georgia (2)

3 – Oregon (4)

4 – Oklahoma (3)

5 – Iowa (6)

6 – Penn State (8)

7 – Notre Dame (10)

8 – Cincinnati (9)

9 – Florida (11)

10 – Ohio State (12)

11 – Arkansas (18)

12 – Ole Miss (13)

13 – Texas A&M (5)

14 – Michigan (19)

15 – BYU (16)

16 – Michigan State (21)

17 – Coastal Carolina (17)

18 – Oklahoma State (22)

19 – Clemson (7)

20 – UCLA (24)

21 – Fresno State (25)

22 – Auburn (23)

23 – Kentucky (NR)

24 – Baylor (NR)

25 – Wake Forest (NR)

KIDO Talk Radio

Bryan Harsin’s Auburn Heartburn

Former Boise State Football Coach Bryan Harsin is slowly becoming acquainted with how demanding, unforgiving, and passionate the fans of the South Eastern Conference are when it comes to wins and losses. The Auburn coach is the subject of massive criticism over his team squeaking out a win against Georgia...
BOISE, ID
Scarlet Nation

See where Notre Dame football, Wisconsin are ranked in AP Poll before clash

Notre Dame and Wisconsin did not move at all in the latest Associated Press Poll ahead of their clash at Soldier Field in Chicago this Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. Notre Dame (3-0) stayed at No. 12 after beating Purdue 27-13 at home. Wisconsin (1-1) stayed at No. 18 after a bye week. The Badgers beat Eastern Michigan 34-7 in week two after losing 16-10 to now No. 6 Penn State in week one.
WISCONSIN STATE
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Irish Ranked #10 in Coaches Poll and #12 in AP Top 25 Poll

Notre Dame Fighting Irish remained steady at #10 in the coaches poll and #12 in the AP Top 25 Poll after a 27-13 win against the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday Afternoon. The Irish defense looked solid throughout and multiple players stepped up with Michael Mayer and Kevin Austin not making much of an impact. Next week is the first “real” test for the Irish and their ranking.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

No. 12 Notre Dame vs. Purdue: How and when to watch on NBC today

The No. 12 Irish take (2-0) on Purdue (2-0) today at Notre Dame Stadium. Live coverage begins at 2:30 P.M. ET on NBC as well as on Peacock. Peacock will stream Notre Dame home games for Premium subscribers. Once signed up, you can find live coverage to all of the streaming service’s premium sports in the “browse” section of the Peacock app and on PeacockTV.com.
NFL
College Football News

Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 3

What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll power by USA TODAY potentially look like? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 3. Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
NFL
