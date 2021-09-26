Notre Dame makes a jump in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Irish showed many that they were worthy of a higher ranking and that’s exactly what happened this afternoon in the updated USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The winner of the Shamrock Series contest against Wisconsin jumped from No. 10 to No. 7 after their resounding 41-13 win over the Badgers.

The fourth quarter was one we won’t forget soon, with the Irish scoring 31 unanswered points and blowing the doors off a solid Badger squad. The jump up now with Cincinnati week ahead for Notre Dame, sets up a Top-8 matchup.

Across the country there were more than a few Top-25 upsets including Arkansas knocking off Texas A&M at home, Clemson losing to NC State in double overtime, Baylor edging Iowa State, Georgia Tech blowing out North Carolina and Oklahoma State soundly beating Kansas State.

With all these upset, there was plenty of movement inside the Top-25 in the most recent edition of the Coaches Poll. See where the teams landed below, as their ranking from last week is in parenthesis.

1 – Alabama (1)

2 – Georgia (2)

3 – Oregon (4)

4 – Oklahoma (3)

5 – Iowa (6)

6 – Penn State (8)

7 – Notre Dame (10)

8 – Cincinnati (9)

9 – Florida (11)

10 – Ohio State (12)

11 – Arkansas (18)

12 – Ole Miss (13)

13 – Texas A&M (5)

14 – Michigan (19)

15 – BYU (16)

16 – Michigan State (21)

17 – Coastal Carolina (17)

18 – Oklahoma State (22)

19 – Clemson (7)

20 – UCLA (24)

21 – Fresno State (25)

22 – Auburn (23)

23 – Kentucky (NR)

24 – Baylor (NR)

25 – Wake Forest (NR)