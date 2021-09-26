CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ opens 2nd to ‘Shang-Chi’ at box office

By LINDSEY BAHR
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imGhL_0c8fkxrS00
Film Box Office This mage released by Universal Pictures shows Ben Platt in a scene from "Dear Evan Hansen." (Erika Doss/Universal Pictures via AP) (Erika Doss)

“Dear Evan Hansen” may have been a hit on Broadway, but the filmed adaptation of the Tony-winning show is off to a slow start at the box office in its first weekend in theaters. The Universal musical that’s playing exclusively in theaters grossed an estimated $7.5 million from 3,364 locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

First place again went to Disney and Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” which added $13.3 million in ticket sales in North America, bringing its domestic total to $196.5 million. The superhero pic has topped the charts for four consecutive weekends and this weekend surpassed “Black Widow” to become the highest domestic earner of the pandemic.

With little in the way of high-profile competition this weekend, “Dear Evan Hansen’s” $7.3 million was enough to land it in second place. While critics were less than impressed, audiences that did turn out this weekend were fans and gave it an A- CinemaScore. Women made up an estimated 62% of the audience according to exit polls. Directed by Stephen Chbosky and written by Steven Levenson, “Dear Evan Hansen” is about a high school student with social anxiety disorder.

“We are tremendously proud of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ and everything about it,” said Universal’s head of distribution Jim Orr. “With an exceptional film and great audience scores, we think that’ll lead to a better than normal run at the domestic box office.”

Despite its prestigious pedigree and star-studded cast including Julianne Moore and Amy Adams, “Dear Evan Hansen” has become somewhat of a punching bag on social media since its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month. At the heart of the jokes is the fact that the film has a 27-year-old Ben Platt, who originated the role, playing a teenager.

The single-digit opening weekend remindedsome of "Cats" which opened to $6.6 million in December 2019. But "Dear Evan Hansen" cost significantly less — $28 million vs. $95 million — in addition to the fact that "Cats" launched to worse reviews in a pre-pandemic environment. There is also "The Greatest Showman" exception. The Hugh Jackman musical defied all box office logic in 2017 and 2018 when it opened to a deathly $8.8 million but went on to gross over $434.9 million globally. Justin Paul and Benj Pasek were the songwriting duo behind both "The Greatest Showman" and "Dear Evan Hansen."

Bigger blockbusters are coming to North American theaters starting in October, with the “Venom” sequel out this upcoming Friday, the James Bond film “No Time to Die” following on Oct. 8 and “Dune” on Oct. 22.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
UC Daily Campus

Box Office Breakdown: ‘Shang-Chi’ furthers its box office legend

After two weeks on top of the weekend domestic box office, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” still reigns. With a $21.7 million gross, only a 37% drop from last week, “Shang-Chi” furthers its total domestic gross to just below $177 million. This is good enough for the second-highest gross this year, being only about $6 million behind its fellow Marvel Studios’ release “Black Widow.”
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Box office predictions: ‘Shang-Chi’ expected to win 4th weekend in a row, but what’ll be 2nd place?

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of September 24 – September 26. For the fourth week in a row, Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (dir. Destin Daniel Cretton) is expected to win again after dominating the box office to date with its $178 million domestic total. Distributed by Walt Disney Studios, “Shang-Chi” is the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the second to debut during the pandemic era after “Black Widow.” Agree or disagree with our readers’ predictions?...
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

‘Shang-Chi’ Stays At Number 1 for 4th Straight Week, ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Falls Short

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is once again the domestic box office leader for the fourth straight week. The MCU flick continues to impress in the United States. The latest installment in the Marvel Universe made $13.3 million in its fourth weekend. This is a 38.7% decline, according to Box Office Mojo. While this is completely normal for any film that has been out in theaters, it is still an impressive hold given the ongoing pandemic. This loss is actually only slightly different than last week when it had a 37.6% decline. It is a strong showing right before the next big blockbuster comes out.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Stephen Chbosky
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
Justin Paul
Person
Amy Adams
Person
Ben Platt
Box Office Mojo

‘Shang-Chi’ Keeps Rolling In Top Spot With $13.3 Million, Passing ‘Black Widow’ As The Top Hit Of 2021; ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Disappoints

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings continued to own the September box office this weekend, easily holding onto the top spot in North America for the fourth consecutive frame. The Disney superhero tentpole racked up another $13.3 million in North America, bringing its total domestic haul to $196.5 million, putting it ahead of its Marvel stablemate Black Widow as the highest-grossing film of 2021. Meanwhile, the weekend’s only major newcomer, Universal’s Dear Evan Hansen, hit a slightly sour note in its debut, pulling in a disappointing $7.5 million, which was still good enough for second place during what turned out to be a slow session.
MOVIES
FOX26

From 007 to Macbeth: Daniel Craig plots return to Broadway

NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off his turn as James Bond, Daniel Craig has his next project lined up and its also got plenty of blood being spilled. Craig will return to Broadway in 2022 as Macbeth in a revival of Williams Shakespeare's tragedy, with Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut playing Lady Macbeth.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Jane Powell Dies, MGM Icon and Growing Pains Star Was 92

One of the last greats of Hollywood's Golden Age, Jane Powell has died at the age of 92. The all round singer, dancer and actress was best known for appearing in a number of musicals back in the 1950s including Royal Wedding and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. In later years, she appeared on TV in numerous roles with her most notable performance coming in the sitcom Growing Pains in the late 1980s. Being one of the last of her generation, the industry loses an icon from the past that helped inspire many other generations, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shang Chi#Songwriting#Marvel#Universal#Remindedsome
purewow.com

Get to Know Anthony Anderson’s Wife, Alvina Anderson

Major congrats are in order for Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, who’s been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and for Outstanding Comedy Series (as a producer). His well-deserved nominations come after a whopping seven years on Black-ish, where he plays the successful,...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Frances McDormand and Joel Coen on Scott Rudin’s Alleged Abuse: ‘I Never Witnessed Any of It’

Ahead of the New York Film Festival world premiere of “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” director Joel Coen and star Frances McDormand are refuting claims that they knew about alleged abuses by Broadway and film producer Scott Rudin. Coen and McDormand sat down for a sprawling interview with Deadline about their new film, of which Rudin was originally a producer. “I think there isn’t anyone who works in the business who hasn’t heard those stories over the last however many decades that Scott has been working. Yeah. I hear stories about all kinds of people, I myself have witnessed all kinds of...
MOVIES
thesource.com

Could Cardi B Be Playing The Lead Role For ‘The Bodyguard’ Remake?

Hollywood is prepping to remake the film, The Bodyguard and producers are eyeing Cardi B for the lead role. Variety reported Wednesday that Cardi B is one of the names floating around to revive the role made famous by the late Whitney Houston. Additionally, sources say Channing Tatum is being...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Looks Sensational In Sheer Dress At ‘Bond’ Premiere After-Party

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, stole the show in a sheer dress at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party on Sept. 28. Idris Elba, 49, and his wife Sabrina, 32, looked amazing when they attended the after-party for the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on September 28. The after-party was held at Annabel’s and Sabrina looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a skintight sheer black midi dress.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
philadelphiaobserver.com

‘Start Turning Down Roles That Are Meant for a Dark Skin Actor’: Netflix Gets Called Out for Colorism after Zazie Beetz is Casted as Stagecoach Mary

Netflix recently unveiled its trailer for its upcoming western film “The Harder They Fall.” The movie is based on real historical outlaws and cowboys and features an all-Black cast, but one star’s inclusion has sparked outrage from fans eager to see the project. FX’s “Atlanta” actress Zazie Beetz is set...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Tommy Kirk, Disney Star of 'Old Yeller', Found Dead

Tommy Kirk, who famously portrayed the role of Travis Coates as a child actor in Disney's Old Yeller, has died. TMZ reports the actor was found dead by his neighbor in his Las Vegas home on Tuesday. As of now, no foul play is suspected. He was 79 years old.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Tiffany Haddish Debuted an Icy-White Pixie Cut at the Venice Film Festival

Tiffany Haddish has already made several iconic hair reveals at big awards shows and red carpet events, so why would the Venice Film Festival be any different for the comedian?. The Like a Boss star attended the premiere of her upcoming movie The Card Counter on Thursday evening and debuted...
MOVIES
/Film

14 Movie Roles Denzel Washington Should Have Turned Down

It goes without saying that Denzel Washington is a living legend — a man so inherent to our perception of cinematic talent that his mere presence is considered an improvement to any film. Washington-starring movies become, in their own inevitable way, Washington-esque movies. "Malcolm X," "Fences," "Crimson Tide," and "Training Day" — with just a couple of lines here and a forehead rub there, each one becomes Washington material in the most Denzel-ion sort of way.
MOVIES
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy