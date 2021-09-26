WFT's Taylor Heinicke reportedly has 'real chance' to keep starting job

Taylor Heinicke might be here to stay. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Heinicke might be here to stay. The Washington quarterback has a "real chance" to keep his grip on the starting role, according to sources who spoke with NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

Heinicke will start on Sunday afternoon against the Bills in place of Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is dealing with a painful hip subluxation. Fitz, who has been placed on injured reserve, could be able to return by mid-November. But, depending on how things go in the coming weeks, the veteran could wind up holding the clipboard for the former UDFA.

The Old Dominion product helped the WFT top the Giants in his first start this year. In that game, Heinicke completed 34 of 46 of his throws for 336 yards and two touchdowns against one interception.

Just a few weeks ago, there was talk of Ron Rivera pursuing old pal Cam Newton. Now, Washington seems especially high on Heinicke. With Kyle Allen as his safety net, he’ll try to advance WFT to 2-1.