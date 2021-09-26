CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
End-of-life caretaker accused of stealing Kentucky patient’s medication

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
Arrested: Megan Hutcheson is accused of stealing morphine from a patient. (McCracken County Sheriff's Office)

PADUCAH, Ky. — A 43-year-old caretaker is accused of stealing pain medication from a Kentucky patient, authorities said.

Megan Hutcheson, of Paducah, was arrested Friday and charged with theft of a controlled substance, according to McCracken County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a call overnight Thursday from the patient, who is receiving end-of-life care, WPSD reported. According to deputies, the patient suspected Hutcheson of stealing morphine and ingesting it, the television station reported.

Investigators also spoke with Hutcheson’s supervisor, who also expressed the belief that Hutcheson was taking the morphine.

Detectives located Hutcheson at her home Friday and arrested her, according to WPSD.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed at a later date, the television station reported.

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

