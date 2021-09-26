CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ opens 2nd to ‘Shang-Chi’ at box office

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

“Dear Evan Hansen” may have been a hit on Broadway, but the filmed adaptation of the Tony-winning show is off to a slow start at the box office in its first weekend in theaters. Universal's musical grossed an estimated $7.5 million from 3,364 locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday. First place again went to Disney and Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” which added $13.3 million in ticket sales, bringing its North American total to $196.5 million. The superhero pic has topped the charts for four consecutive weekends and this weekend surpassed “Black Widow” to become the highest earner of the pandemic.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Tiffany Haddish Debuted an Icy-White Pixie Cut at the Venice Film Festival

Tiffany Haddish has already made several iconic hair reveals at big awards shows and red carpet events, so why would the Venice Film Festival be any different for the comedian?. The Like a Boss star attended the premiere of her upcoming movie The Card Counter on Thursday evening and debuted...
MOVIES
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

'Shang-Chi' runs rings around box office competition

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the Disney blockbuster featuring Marvel’s first leading Asian superhero, dominated the North American box office for a third straight week, taking in $21.7 million, figures showed Monday. The film — starring Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu as a former assassin in the shadow...
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Shang-Chi’ Ruling U.S. Box Office In Third Weekend With $21M

Refresh for more analysis Any doubts about the health of the overall domestic box office continue to wane with Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings continuing to reign a top in its third weekend $21M, the second-best third weekend result for a September release after Warner Bros.’ It ($29.75M).
MOVIES
UC Daily Campus

Box Office Breakdown: ‘Shang-Chi’ furthers its box office legend

After two weeks on top of the weekend domestic box office, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” still reigns. With a $21.7 million gross, only a 37% drop from last week, “Shang-Chi” furthers its total domestic gross to just below $177 million. This is good enough for the second-highest gross this year, being only about $6 million behind its fellow Marvel Studios’ release “Black Widow.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shang Chi#Universal#Marvel#North American
mxdwn.com

‘Shang-Chi’ Stays At Number 1 for 4th Straight Week, ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Falls Short

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is once again the domestic box office leader for the fourth straight week. The MCU flick continues to impress in the United States. The latest installment in the Marvel Universe made $13.3 million in its fourth weekend. This is a 38.7% decline, according to Box Office Mojo. While this is completely normal for any film that has been out in theaters, it is still an impressive hold given the ongoing pandemic. This loss is actually only slightly different than last week when it had a 37.6% decline. It is a strong showing right before the next big blockbuster comes out.
MOVIES
Showbiz411

“Dear Evan Hansen” Bombs in Box Office Debut, “Eyes of Tammy Faye” Shut, Everyone Waits for James Bond

The movie going audience didn’t show up last night. Including previews on Thursday, you made $3.5 million on your opening. Predictions are $8 million for the weekend. Universal might do well to put you on Peacock in a couple of weeks to grab the audience that does want to see you and loved the Broadway musical. Speaking of which, it’s unclear if the movie’s disappointing returns will hurt the show.
MOVIES
Box Office Mojo

‘Shang-Chi’ Keeps Rolling In Top Spot With $13.3 Million, Passing ‘Black Widow’ As The Top Hit Of 2021; ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Disappoints

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings continued to own the September box office this weekend, easily holding onto the top spot in North America for the fourth consecutive frame. The Disney superhero tentpole racked up another $13.3 million in North America, bringing its total domestic haul to $196.5 million, putting it ahead of its Marvel stablemate Black Widow as the highest-grossing film of 2021. Meanwhile, the weekend’s only major newcomer, Universal’s Dear Evan Hansen, hit a slightly sour note in its debut, pulling in a disappointing $7.5 million, which was still good enough for second place during what turned out to be a slow session.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Venom’ Sequel Aims for $50 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

Following a quiet stretch at the domestic box office, Sony’s comic book sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” looks to make some noise. The film opens in theaters on Friday after five delays, something of a pandemic-record. Directed by Andy Serkis and starring Tom Hardy as an otherworldly lethal protector, the superhero movie is estimated to collect at least $50 million in its opening weekend. But, given the unpredictable moviegoing landscape, that figure comes with a symbiote-sized asterisk. Some industry experts have indicated that pent-up anticipation could propel inaugural ticket sales for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” as high as $65...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
thecorsaironline.com

Marvel Studios' Shang -Chi, Box Office Hero

On Labor Day weekend, Disney and Marvel Studios launched the theatrical-only release of their first live action feature to star an Asian superhero as the lead. The result was a record-breaking $94.6 million opening weekend. According to Forbes.com, the film then brought in $38.5 million during its second weekend, making it the third biggest second-weekend box office earner for a September release.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Venom 2’ Slithers to Huge $11.6M Thursday Night

Venom: Let There Be Carnage hissed loudly with $11.6 million in Thursday evening previews at the domestic box office. Shows started at 4 p.m. local time in 3,700 locations. The Sony and Marvel Studios event pic kicks off a busy month that looks more like summer than a regular October as studios bank on consumers becoming more and more comfortable returning to theaters. Andy Serkis directs the Tom Hardy-starring Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The Sony film (in association with Marvel and Tencent Pictures) also stars Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott and Naomie Harris, the latter as the comic book villain...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

‘The Guilty’ reviews: Jake Gyllenhaal gives a ‘beast of a performance’ in Netflix thriller

Netflix‘s “The Guilty” opened in theaters on September 24, followed by an October 1 release on the streaming service. Remade from a 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, it’s a contained thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator racing to save a caller who’s in danger. But how does it compare to the film on which it’s based? Let’s take a lot at some “The Guilty” reviews. SEEFirst ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ reviews hail Denzel Washington’s performance As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 64 based on 33 reviews counted thus...
MOVIES
wcn247.com

Broadway's 'Aladdin' goes dark for days as it battles virus

NEW YORK (AP) — The Broadway hit “Aladdin” is having trouble keeping the COVID-19 genie contained. Disney Theatrical Productions said it will cancel Friday’s performance and all shows until Oct. 12 after “additional breakthrough COVID-19 cases were detected.” The show reopened Tuesday following some 18 months of being shuttered due to the pandemic, but was forced to close Wednesday when breakthrough COVID-19 cases were reported. It restarted Thursday but Friday proved too much. In many ways, the temporary closure proves that the monitoring system is working. “Aladdin” was the first Broadway COVID-19 cancellation since shows resumed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Box Office: ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Sinks Teeth Into Impressive $11.6 Million in Previews

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” roared to a monstrously good $11.6 million in Thursday previews, injecting an enervated box office with a much needed shot of adrenaline. The supervillain sequel is a key piece in Sony Pictures’ grand ambitions to turn its cinematic licensing deal for the Spider-Man comics into a grand Spider-verse (see upcoming films on wall-crawler villains such as Kraven the Hunter and Morbius). The preview results fall just behind the $13.2 million that “Black Widow” pulled in two months ago, which was a record for COVID times. They are better than the $8.8 million that “Shang-Chi” generated...
MOVIES
CBS New York

Broadway’s ‘Aladdin’ Cancels Week Of Performances After Additional Breakthrough COVID Cases Within Company

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Broadway musical “Aladdin” is shutting down again. “Aladdin” only got two shows in since the musical reopened Tuesday. CBS2 has been told at least four members of the cast and crew tested positive for COVID. The next performance will be Oct. 12, but many ticketholders only found out about the cancelation minutes before the show was supposed to go on. Andres Marrero was dressed to the nines for his 40th birthday Friday. “I got him a little gift that says, ‘You’re my diamond in the rough,’ so I was gonna bring him to ‘Aladdin tonight, but we can’t go,” Manhattan...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Jodie Comer Set To Make West End Stage Debut In One-Woman Show ‘Prima Facie’

Jodie Comer is set to make her UK stage debut in the premiere of Suzie Miller’s play Prima Facie. The Killing Eve star will play Tessa in this one-person play, a young, brilliant barrister who loves to win and has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game, prosecuting, cross-examining and lighting up the shadows of doubt in any case. An unexpected event forces here to confront the lines where patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge. Prima Facie is directed by Justin Martin and performances begin on Friday April...
MOVIES
thesource.com

Could Cardi B Be Playing The Lead Role For ‘The Bodyguard’ Remake?

Hollywood is prepping to remake the film, The Bodyguard and producers are eyeing Cardi B for the lead role. Variety reported Wednesday that Cardi B is one of the names floating around to revive the role made famous by the late Whitney Houston. Additionally, sources say Channing Tatum is being...
MOVIES
Variety

Billy Eichner’s ‘Bros’ Adds Jim Rash, Eve Lindley, Peter Kim and More (EXCLUSIVE)

Billy Eichner’s landmark romantic comedy “Bros” has added a new crop of actors to its ensemble cast. All principals in the Universal Pictures project are LGBTQ+. New additions include Academy Award-winning actor-writer Jim Rash, Eve Lindley, D’Lo Srijaerajah, Peter Kim, Justin Covington, Dot-Marie Jones and Becca Blackwell. The cast reflects a broad range of comedic talent and was built to expand and diversify queer representation on screen. The film is produced by Judd Apatow and Nicholas Stoller, who is also directing. Eichner stars with the previously announced Luke Macfarlane, TS Madison, Miss Lawrence, Symone, Guillermo Diaz and Guy Branum. “After queer actors have...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Addams Family 2’ and HipDot to Debut Gothic-Chic Makeup Collection (Exclusive)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Here’s a delightfully dreadful surprise for spooky and kooky makeup mavens. Following its theatrical and streaming release today, The Addams Family 2 is also joining freaky forces with L.A.-based beauty brand HipDot on a gothic-chic cosmetics collection for channeling Morticia and Wednesday this Halloween and beyond. Priced from $24 to $58, the limited-edition range will land on the vegan and cruelty-free brand’s website Tuesday, Oct. 5. (It follows HipDot’s equally creepy Ouija board-inspired palette.) Beauty lovers can recreate the deadpan Addams ladies’...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy