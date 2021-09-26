‘Dear Evan Hansen’ opens 2nd to ‘Shang-Chi’ at box office

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is once again the domestic box office leader for the fourth straight week. The MCU flick continues to impress in the United States. The latest installment in the Marvel Universe made $13.3 million in its fourth weekend. This is a 38.7% decline, according to Box Office Mojo. While this is completely normal for any film that has been out in theaters, it is still an impressive hold given the ongoing pandemic. This loss is actually only slightly different than last week when it had a 37.6% decline. It is a strong showing right before the next big blockbuster comes out.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO