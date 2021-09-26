Hurkacz wins Moselle Open for 3rd title in 2021

In the quarter-finals of the ATP Moselle Open 2021, World No. 116 and wildcard entrant Andy Murray will be up against World No. 13 and the top-seeded Hubert Hurkacz. Andy Murray reaches his first quarter-final for the first time since 2019 as he picks up wins against Ugo Humbert in the 1st round and followed it up with a 6-3, 6-3 victory against Canadian Vasek Pospisil. Murray has been sensational in the two matches he has played so far and will be looking to go the distance and win his first title since winning his last in 2019.

TENNIS ・ 8 DAYS AGO