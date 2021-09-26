CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAMEDAY: Can Washington Offense Keep Up at Bills?

By Andrew Oliveros
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 5 days ago
While the Washington Football Team may be 1-1, its schedule doesn't get any easier from here. Washington plays the Buffalo Bills this week and five of its following six games include the New Orleans Saints, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Green Bay Packers, the undefeated Denver Broncos, and the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The burgundy-and-gold defense has already allowed the ninth-most total yards (815) in the NFL and Buffalo's offense is arguably the defense's hardest matchup yet. Buffalo has one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos in the NFL, with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. Washington's secondary will need to limit the Bills in the air and its defensive line needs to win more one-on-one battles and off the line of scrimmage.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the offense looked very composed against the Giants last week. Last season, Washington's second-ranked best defense was carrying the team, while the offense struggled to get the ball down the field and score points. This season it seems to be the opposite, with the offense extending plays and scoring points, while the defense struggles on the field. Buffalo has allowed the least amount of total yards (468) in the NFL. With a struggling defense, Washington's offense will need to be absolutely on point if the team wants any chance in winning this game.

RECORDS: Washington Football Team (1-1), Bills (1-1)

ODDS: Buffalo is 7.5-point favorites. Total is 45.5.

BETTING TRENDS: Washington is 1-1 against the spread this season.

FUN FACT: This game is Taylor Heinicke's fourth-ever NFL start. He won his first-ever NFL game as the starting quarterback against the Giants last week.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Washington defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis is out.

GAME TIME: 1 p.m. ET, Sunday, Sept. 12

LOCATION: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y.

TV/RADIO: FOX, The Team 980, WMAL 105.9

THE FINAL WORD: "I love that people hold us to a high standard because we hold ourselves to a high standard," defensive end Chase Young said. "When we start playing good defense, they gonna love us again."

NFL
