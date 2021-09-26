CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans have 'softened stance' on trading Deshaun Watson, per report

By Tim Kelly
 5 days ago
Nick Caserio and the Houston Texans may be positioning themselves to seriously consider trade offers for embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson in advance of the Nov. 2 trade deadline. Sunday morning, Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported that in recent days, the Texans' stance "started to soften a little bit" in...

610 Sports Radio

