Michigan State

Where Michigan football ranks in AFCA Coaches Poll after Week 4

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Michigan football started the 2021 season unranked and managed to not only sneak into the rankings, but it was moving on up after three convincing wins to open the season.

But how would the coaches across college football view a 20-13 win over Rutgers, especially considering how inept the offense was in the second half?

In the latest AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports, the Wolverines were destined to move up considering Texas A&M, Clemson, Iowa State, and Wisconsin all lost on Saturday. Given that the maize and blue were No. 19 last week, would it be a mere move to 16 or would any of the other teams remain ahead? Or would Michigan be punished for not gaining style points, even though Iowa has yet to have a style points win and is No. 5 in the country?

Turns out, a little better than that, as Michigan football moved up to No. 14 in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll. Upcoming opponent Wisconsin dropped out of the poll completely.

Full rankings

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo

1 Alabama 4-0 1624 64 1 — 1/1

2 Georgia 4-0 1558 1 2 — 2/5

3 Oregon 4-0 1467 0 4 1 3/12

4 Oklahoma 4-0 1395 0 3 -1 3/4

5 Iowa 4-0 1319 0 6 1 5/18

6 Penn State 4-0 1286 0 8 2 6/20

7 Notre Dame 4-0 1187 0 10 3 7/10

8 Cincinnati 3-0 1185 0 9 1 8/10

9 Florida 3-1 1101 0 11 2 9/11

10 Ohio State 3-1 1030 0 12 2 3/12

11 Arkansas 4-0 1016 0 18 7 11/NR

12 Mississippi 3-0 916 0 13 1 12/25

13 Texas A&M 3-1 744 0 5 -8 5/13

14 Michigan 4-0 674 0 19 5 14/NR

15 Brigham Young 4-0 670 0 16 1 15/NR

16 Michigan State 4-0 583 0 21 5 16/NR

16 Coastal Carolina 4-0 583 0 17 1 16/24

18 Oklahoma State 4-0 459 0 22 4 18/23

19 Clemson 2-2 389 0 7 -12 2/19

20 UCLA 3-1 312 0 24 4 13/NR

21 Fresno State 4-1 251 0 25 4 21/NR

22 Auburn 3-1 244 0 23 1 20/NR

23 Kentucky 4-0 179 0 NR 4 23/NR

24 Baylor 4-0 134 0 NR 18 24/NR

25 Wake Forest 4-0 119 0 NR 14 25/NR

Schools dropped out

No. 14 Iowa State; No. 15 Wisconsin; No. 20 North Carolina.

Others receiving votes

Texas 101; Boston College 91; NC State 70; San Diego State 69; Maryland 59; Wisconsin 56; Southern Methodist 54; Virginia Tech 39; Louisiana State 36; Iowa State 31; Army 23; Arizona State 12; Texas-San Antonio 11; Liberty 11; North Carolina 10; Central Florida 9; Oregon State 7; UL Lafayette 3; Appalachian State 3; Louisville 2; Indiana 2; Wyoming 1.

Comments / 0

How to watch: Michigan vs. Wisconsin

On Saturday, the Wisconsin Badgers will go up against the No. 14-ranked Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium in the 70th all-time meeting between the two programs. After a difficult end to the Notre Dame game last week, the Badgers will be looking to try and get their offense back on track against Michigan. Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz threw four interceptions in the loss, with three of them being returned for touchdowns by the Fighting Irish.
Ohio State vs. Rutgers Buckeyes Wire staff predictions

The Ohio State Buckeyes now sit at 3-1 after an extremely convincing win over the Akron Zips, 59-7. They will now be visiting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights who are also sitting at 3-1, but they suffered their first loss just last weekend to the Michigan Wolverines, 20-13. Despite this being a loss, Rutgers played extremely well and look like a team on the rise in the Big Ten.
For Kyle McCord and his dad Derek, the game at Rutgers is a unique homecoming

Those of you that are even casual Ohio State fans already knew about five-star freshman quarterback Kyle McCord. Those that didn’t found out last week when the New Jersey native became just the fourth ever true freshman to start at quarterback for the Buckeyes. And yeah, he did just fine, breaking the all-time passing record for a first-time starter under center for OSU with 319 yards and two touchdowns.
2 Sooners to watch on defense in Week 5

Whether or not Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson plays tomorrow, Oklahoma can still expect a big game from its pash rush. The Wildcats’ offensive line has surrendered 13 sacks against Thompson and backup quarterbacks Will Howard and Jaren Lewis through four games. Oklahoma State shut down K-State’s passing attack in...
WATCH: New Alabama hype tape just dropped

If this weekend’s matchup against Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss doesn’t have you excited already, then maybe this all-new hype tape that the Alabama football Twitter account just dropped will. On the eve of Alabama’s matchup with Ole Miss, Alabama dropped the video that is narrated by starting quarterback Bryce...
Malik Willis is separating himself from the rest of the 2022 QB class

Coming into the 2021 college football season, it was a wide-open race to be the top quarterback prospect in the 2022 NFL draft class. Now that this year’s top passers have a handful of games under their belts, a clear leader in the clubhouse has emerged in Liberty’s Malik Willis, who has outshined some of the other big names from more established programs so far this season.
Notre Dame names captains for 2021-22 season

With the first game on the horizon, Notre Dame has named its five captains for the upcoming season. Wearing the ‘C’ will be defenseman Adam Karashik and forwards Graham Slaggert and Jake Pivonka. Serving as alternate captains will be defensemen Spencer Stastney and Nick Leivermann. All of the aforementioned are seniors except for Karshik, who is a graduate student.
Browns workout 5 including 4 receivers

While the coaching staff and players prepare to take on the Minnesota Vikings, the front office continues to scour the free agent market. As the team continues to look to churn the bottom of their roster, they have brought in five players for workouts including four wide receivers:. WR Lawrence...
