Essex County, NJ

IN AND AROUND WEST ESSEX: Golf outing Tuesday benefits Caldwell church

By Editorial
newjerseyhills.com
 13 days ago

TUESDAY, Sept. 28: 16th annual Golf Outing for Caldwell United Methodist Church in partnership with the West Essex First Aid Squad from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Knoll West Country Club in Parsippany. For information, go online to https://caldwellchurch.org/files/Golf-Brochure-Trifold-for-2021.pdf?fbclid=IwAR2L6lw6VNLgJcFdy7a2YXU9F3SP8bnAtwGQ97kAj6PnB3AcJiRWSLbIqW4. North Caldwell mayor and council hold regular meeting online at...

