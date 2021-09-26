‘Pre-crime’ software and the limits of AI

How to create a synergy between your data scientists and software engineers. AI @ DayTwo is aimed at improving various aspects of our business. From blood sugar response levels prediction to personalization algorithms and Microbiome analysis, our AI applications span many areas and aspects. To maximize the impact of our research, we do not centralize research into a single direction. Instead, we have a significant number of research channels with multiple AI problems we would like to tackle in collaboration with business teams, engineering teams, and other research groups outside our company. This allows for close partnerships between data scientists and the business or engineering teams in each area. In addition, for any research we conduct, we convene a study forum that gives a place to share knowledge and raise flags and obstacles we might encounter during the road. These forums also serve to identify and motivate future research directions.

