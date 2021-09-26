CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Pre-crime’ software and the limits of AI

By Kurt Cobb
resilience.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan State Police (MSP) has acquired software that will allow the law enforcement agency to “help predict violence and unrest,” according to a story published by The Intercept. I could not help but be reminded of the film Minority Report. In that film three exceptionally talented psychics are used...

www.resilience.org

MySanAntonio

How AI Will Transform Software Development

While artificial intelligence (AI) is already effectively assisting human developers at every level of the development process, software development will only get better as it is about to undergo a huge change. Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the way developers work, resulting in significant productivity, quality and speed increases. Everything —...
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

The limitations of AI safety tools

In 2019, OpenAI released Safety Gym, a suite of tools for developing AI models that respects certain “safety constraints.” At the time, OpenAI claimed that Safety Gym could be used to compare the safety of algorithms and the extent to which those algorithms avoid making harmful mistakes while learning. Since...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Security software protects at pre-silicon stage

Pre-silicon security verification during the chip design stage can avoid time-consuming analysis and correction of security vulnerabilities for a manufactured device. It can also avoid potential re-spins and production delays, says FortifyIQ. The company has developed two software suites which simulate some of the ‘popular’ methods of cyberattack. SideChannel Studio...
SOFTWARE
eWeek

AI and Software Development: Let the Revolution Begin

“Software is eating the world,” Marc Andreessen so famously observed in 2011. Yet now in 2021, it’s time to add a new phrase to his famous truism: “and artificial intelligence is eating software.”. Clearly, artificial intelligence will alter the software business at every level: how applications will function, how they’ll...
SOFTWARE
CMSWire

Salesforce Integrates AI Into Its Marketing Cloud Software

Salesforces' new AI-powered integration is now available for use in the company's "Marketing Cloud" software. The additions announced today include Einstein Engagement Scoring in Salesforce CDP, Interaction Studio Templates, and Datorama Connectors. The move is set to make third-party data the trusted foundation of Salesforces' digital strategy - aimed to...
SOFTWARE
bedroomproducersblog.com

Track Notes Plugin By Final Mix Software Is FREE For A Limited Time

Final Mix Software offers the Track Notes ($7) plugin as a FREE download until the end of September. Track Notes is a utility plugin that was designed to help you better organize your projects. It typically costs $7, but you can get it for free with the coupon code September2021 for a limited time only,
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Bridging the Gap Between AI and Software Engineering

How to create a synergy between your data scientists and software engineers. AI @ DayTwo is aimed at improving various aspects of our business. From blood sugar response levels prediction to personalization algorithms and Microbiome analysis, our AI applications span many areas and aspects. To maximize the impact of our research, we do not centralize research into a single direction. Instead, we have a significant number of research channels with multiple AI problems we would like to tackle in collaboration with business teams, engineering teams, and other research groups outside our company. This allows for close partnerships between data scientists and the business or engineering teams in each area. In addition, for any research we conduct, we convene a study forum that gives a place to share knowledge and raise flags and obstacles we might encounter during the road. These forums also serve to identify and motivate future research directions.
SOFTWARE
spectrumnews1.com

EU legal advisor: Diesel software faces strict limits

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European Union legal adviser said Thursday that software installed in Volkswagen cars to alter the amount of pollutants coming out of their exhaust pipes in hot or cold weather and at high altitude doesn't conform to the 27-nation bloc’s laws laws unless it prevents dangerous sudden engine damage.
WORLD
