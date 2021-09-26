CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Dear Evan Hansen' disappoints as 'Shang-Chi' becomes biggest film of 2021

By By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business
kezi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Dear Evan Hansen," a film based on the beloved Broadway hit musical, opened to a paltry $7.5 million at the North American box office this weekend. Estimates for the Universal Pictures film, which has Ben Platt reprising his role as the titular character, were all over the map. Some analysts believed the film would make around $10 million while others projected closer to what the film ultimately brought in.

www.kezi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Daniel Craig And Ruth Negga Heading To Broadway In ‘Macbeth’

Daniel Craig will return to Broadway next spring in the starring role of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, with Ruth Negga taking on Lady Macbeth in an all-new, 15-week production to be directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, producers announced today. Macbeth will begin performances on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre, with an official opening on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. “Daniel is not only a great film actor but a magnificent theatre actor as well,” said Macbeth producer Barbara Broccoli, who also produces the James Bond film franchise that featured Craig in the...
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

Box Office: ‘Shang-Chi’ Remains On Top Another Week As ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Opens To Weak $7.5M

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings– $12.8M/$196.5M. Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings continued its dominance for another week, earning $12.8M and an easy win over Dear Evan Hansen. As predicted, Marvel’s first exclusively theatrical effort in two years also became the top-grossing domestic release of the year with $196.5M.
MOVIES
USA Today

'Dear Evan Hansen' opens second to Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' at the box office

“Dear Evan Hansen” may have been a hit on Broadway, but the filmed adaptation of the Tony-winning show is off to a slow start at the box office in its first weekend in theaters. The Universal musical that’s playing exclusively in theaters grossed an estimated $7.5 million from 3,364 locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Cancel culture works fast these days. Properties that were once considered beacons of art a few years ago are now being questioned for their representations and motives. One such project is the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen. Critics and audiences have questioned whether or not this material has aged well.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Platt
boxofficepro.com

Weekend Box Office Forecast: Will Shang-Chi Four-peat Against Dear Evan Hansen?

Autumn has arrived in North America, and the final September box office chart could again be ruled by Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings unless Universal’s Dear Evan Hansen beats expectations in its debut. Shang-Chi is fresh off another strong hold, earning $21.7 million last weekend...
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

‘Shang-Chi’ Top Grossing Pandemic Pic, ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Bombs: Box Office – Talesbuzz

Saturday AM Update: Refresh for chart and more analysis As predicted, Disney-Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings refused to be slow down, firmly holding No. 1 with a $3.6M Friday, which alone makes the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed feature the highest grossing title during the pandemic ahead of Black Widow with $186.7M running total. By the end of tomorrow, Shang-Chi will make close to $12.8M, a great -41% hold, and a running total of $196M. What’s Shang-Chi‘s ultimate domestic endgame? Just under $250M seems quite conceivable.
MOVIES
WTVF

Awkward, slow 'Dear Evan Hansen' stumbles as a film

TUCSON, Ariz. — With its Tony-studded Broadway pedigree, "Dear Evan Hansen" seemed like instant Oscar material. Instead, it's a more than two-hour public service announcement about why not all stage musicals should be adapted to film. Ben Platt reprises his Broadway role, and his sense of empathy and incredible singing...
MOVIES
boxofficepro.com

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Shang-Chi ($13.3M) Maintains No. 1 Spot for 4th Weekend; Dear Evan Hansen ($7.5M) Takes 2nd in Disappointing Start

After enjoying three consecutive frames atop of the North American box office, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings faced perhaps its biggest competitor yet this weekend with the release of Universal’s Dear Evan Hansen, an adaptation of the mega-popular Broadway musical. But a tidal wave of negative buzz kept the latter film from overtaking the Marvel blockbuster at the top of the heap.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Critics#Action Film#Shang Chi#North American#Universal Pictures#Rotten Tomatoes#Cnn#Marvel
Loyola Phoenix

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is an Unwatchable ‘Requiem’

2021 is the year of movie musicals. The joyous “In the Heights” kicked off the resurgence in June followed by “Annette” and “Cinderella.” Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of “West Side Story” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, “Tick, Tick… Boom!,” are slated to release this winter. Amid this genre revival, a film...
MOVIES
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Film adaptation of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ and a live Q&A with the stars in cinemas on Thursday

In celebration of the official theatrical release of the new film adaptation of the Broadway musical sensation Dear Evan Hansen on Friday, September 24, Universal Pictures and Fathom Events will present a special advance screening in cinemas on Thursday, September 23, preceded by a livestream Q&A with the cast and an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette about the making of the movie.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
Distractify

The 'Dear Evan Hansen' Movie Was Filmed in Authentic High School Locations

In recent months, the Dear Evan Hansen film adaptation has caused quite a stir across the internet. Every aspect of the film — from the casting of Ben Platt in the titular role to the plot of the movie-musical — caused controversy, but at last, the film has opened in theaters. While there are people who still have qualms with Dear Evan Hansen, there is one thing that the film has right: the setting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mxdwn.com

‘Shang-Chi’ Stays At Number 1 for 4th Straight Week, ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Falls Short

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is once again the domestic box office leader for the fourth straight week. The MCU flick continues to impress in the United States. The latest installment in the Marvel Universe made $13.3 million in its fourth weekend. This is a 38.7% decline, according to Box Office Mojo. While this is completely normal for any film that has been out in theaters, it is still an impressive hold given the ongoing pandemic. This loss is actually only slightly different than last week when it had a 37.6% decline. It is a strong showing right before the next big blockbuster comes out.
MOVIES
411mania.com

411 Box Office Report: Shang-Chi Spends Fourth Week at #1, Dear Evan Hansen Is DOA

Shang-Chi held court at the box office for a fourth straight weekend, as the MCU film became the top-grossing film of the pandemic domestically. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings came in at #1 this weekend with $13.3 million, a drop of just 39% from last weekend’s take, to win the weekend. The martial arts/superhero film is the first movie to top the box office for four straight frames since Tenet ruled for five weekends in September of last year.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

'Shang-Chi' becomes biggest domestic box office hit in COVID era

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” led the North American box office for a fourth consecutive weekend, surpassing “Black Widow” as the highest domestic earner of the pandemic. The Walt Disney Co. film took in $13.3 million in sales at U.S. and Canadian theaters, researcher Comscore Inc. estimated...
MOVIES
wcexaminer.com

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ a moving, sentimental film

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is a coming-of-age musical that has earned numerous awards and nominations. The musical opened on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre in December of 2016, after the show’s world premiere at the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., in July 2015.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy