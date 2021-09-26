Sequential Take Five Custom Sounds

Enjoy powerful music on the go with the Marshall Minor III wireless earbuds. Featuring 12 mm custom-tuned drivers, it delivers a loud, powerful sound that’s for your ears only. Moreover, the Marshall Minor III offers a 25-hour battery life, and a 15-minute quick charge provides 1.5 hours of playtime. Designed with controls, it lets you skip tracks, answer phone calls, and more at the touch of a button. Best of all, they automatically pause and play music when you remove or insert them. Furthermore, these wireless earbuds connect via Bluetooth and offer a 10-meter range for the freedom of listening without wires. It doesn’t matter whether you use them at the gym, during commutes, or to answer important phones because they’re configured for all uses. Overall, available in a stunning deep black, these are earbuds you’ll want to show off.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO