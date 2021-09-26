CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequential Take Five Custom Sounds

By Elisabeth
Synthtopia
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther than a shorter/smaller keyboard, larger knobs, a walnut case, and the nostalgia factor, what about the Prophet V Rev 4 is worth over $2,000 more? The Rev 4 even has less features (e.g. no sub-oscillator). This isn’t a stripped down Rev 4, right?. Nice sounds. By the way according...

www.synthtopia.com

MusicRadar.com

QRTR: "It made sense to have ready-made effect chains and custom sounds, so that you can throw these little pieces on to a track, and suddenly it’s yours"

Awash with lavish synth textures, mangled ghostly vocals and head-bobbing house beats, QRTR’s debut album Drenched is certainly among the most characterful debuts we’ve spun recently. Built using a sound design ethos that resulted from years of professional study, merged with a love of transcendent house music, Meagan Rodriguez’s electronic...
MUSIC
Synthtopia

Ambient Space Music On A Korg Wavestate

This video captures a space music improvisation on the Korg Wavestate by Maria Calfa-DePaul. “I just love this synth,” notes Calfa-DePaul. “There is so much to learn. but it’s also fun just to experiment with some of the presets.”. 4 thoughts on “Ambient Space Music On A Korg Wavestate”. Whatever...
MUSIC
Gadget Flow

Marshall Minor III wireless earbuds feature 12 mm custom-tuned drivers for a powerful sound

Enjoy powerful music on the go with the Marshall Minor III wireless earbuds. Featuring 12 mm custom-tuned drivers, it delivers a loud, powerful sound that’s for your ears only. Moreover, the Marshall Minor III offers a 25-hour battery life, and a 15-minute quick charge provides 1.5 hours of playtime. Designed with controls, it lets you skip tracks, answer phone calls, and more at the touch of a button. Best of all, they automatically pause and play music when you remove or insert them. Furthermore, these wireless earbuds connect via Bluetooth and offer a 10-meter range for the freedom of listening without wires. It doesn’t matter whether you use them at the gym, during commutes, or to answer important phones because they’re configured for all uses. Overall, available in a stunning deep black, these are earbuds you’ll want to show off.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Amazon is bringing Custom Sound detection to Echo devices

Amazon on Tuesday announced that it's adding a new Custom Sounds feature to Echo and Echo Show devices next year. That word came as the company revealed its wall-mountable Echo Show 15 smart display during its Echo event. Alexa can learn the sound of your washing machine's alert tone or...
ELECTRONICS
Synthtopia

Arturia Intros MiniFuse Line Of Compact Audio Interfaces

Arturia has introduced the MiniFuse line, a new collection of compact & affordable recording interfaces. “Following in the footsteps of AudioFuse, we knew we would need to deliver more affordable audio interfaces, a solution that would open up audio creation to everyone,” notes Arturia Founder Frederic Brun. “That solution is MiniFuse – our vision of an affordable audio companion.”
ELECTRONICS
Synthtopia

Synthesizers.com Oscillator++ (Sneak Preview)

Synthesizers.com shared this sneak preview of their upcoming Oscillator++ module. It’s the latest in their ‘++’ line of modules, a series of synth modules that are designed to offer deep functionality, paired with the traditional Moog format user experience. They have not officially announced the Oscillator++ yet, but it appears...
TECHNOLOGY
Synthtopia

Cherry Audio Intros ‘Hot-Rodded’ Space Echo Emulation Stardust 201

Cherry Audio has introduced Stardust 201 Tape Echo, an unofficial “hot-rodded” software emulation of the classic Roland Space Echo tape echo effects of the 70s and 80s. “Stardust precisely recreates the limited fidelity and stability of audio tape, providing a natural rolloff of bass and treble frequencies for super-warm tonality and minor speed variances, lending an organic chorusing quality to repeats. Cranking the intensity knob overloads the circuit, generating the signature other-worldly runaway echoes and feedback that only a tape echo can produce.
COMPUTERS
Synthtopia

Auto-Tune Slice “The World’s Most Advanced Vocal Sampler”

Antares Audio Technology, creators of Auto-Tune, has introduced Auto-Tune Slice, a hybrid instrument that’s both a precision sampler and flexible synthesizer. The company describes Auto-Tune Slice as “the world’s most advanced vocal sampler.” Auto-Tune Slice is optimized for vocals, but can also be used for beats, instruments, and other audio.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
IndieWire

The Best Podcast Gear: Microphones, Software, and Setup to Get Started

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If it seems like every single person you follow on the Internet has a podcast, that’s because we were stuck in our houses with little outside human contact for a year so what else did you expect us to do? But in all seriousness, that’s probably because it’s very easy to record high-quality audio from your home, and you don’t need to invest in...
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

TOSY Flying Duo Review : Like a TRON Light Disc, but real

Today we’re taking a peek at the TOSY Flying Duo – two flying toys from RoboFi that roll with LED lights aplenty. The TOSY Flying Disc and the TOSY Boomerang make up the TOSY Flying Duo, sold together in a package originally crowdfunded with Kickstarter. We’ve been playing with both of these devices for a couple of weeks, and they’re … Continue reading
RETAIL
Synthtopia

Berna 3 Turns Your Computer Into A 1950’s Electronic Music Studio

Berna 3, a virtual studio described as a ‘love letter’ to mid-century electronic music studios, is now available for macOS. A Windows release is scheduled for release later this month. Here’s what the developer has to say about it:. “Berna is an experience, a world of instruments that transport you...
COMPUTERS
Synthtopia

ASM Hydrasynth Deluxe Review – “It’s A Whopper!”

In his latest Sonic Lab review, host Nick Batt shares his thoughts on the new ASM Hydrasynth Deluxe – a flagship polysynth that offers deep synthesis capabilities and arguably the most advanced expressive control of any keyboard synthesizer currently available. The Hydrasynth Deluxe essentially offers two of the synth engines...
ELECTRONICS
inavateonthenet.net

Sound Means takes on Nexo distribution and promo in Spain

Audio manufacturer Nexo will be represented in Spain by Sound Means, a Barcelona headquartered company created to bring Nexo products to the Spanish market. Sound Means is headed by Jordi Vaquero, who has worked closely with Nexo for more than ten years. “Sound Means will be exclusively committed to the distribution and promotion of the Nexo brand in Spain,” said Vaquero. “With 100% of our effort focussed on NEXO products, we offer a unique level of specialisation to customers and users, as well as being in the best place to establish a homogenous commercial policy throughout our territory.”
BUSINESS
Synthtopia

MME Eurorack Minimoog Clone Kits Now Available

Developer Julien Delgoulet let us know that a new batch of PCBs & panels for the MME, a Euro-format clone of the Minimoog Model D rev 2.0. are now available. The MME is a DIY project that lets you build a Minimoog clone in 60hp, the same as Moog’s Euro format synths:
ELECTRONICS
Synthtopia

Understanding Granular Synthesis

In this video, Dr Simon Hutchinson shares his take on understanding granular synthesis. Hutchinson uses Kyma for his demonstration, but the real focus of the video is understanding the underlying concepts of granular synthesis. “Granular synthesis is a synthesis technique where we can assemble new sounds from very short “grains”...
MATHEMATICS
Synthtopia

Ableton Intros Live 11.1 Beta With Apple Silicon Support

Today announced Live 11.1, now available as a beta release, an update that adds support for Apple Silicon Macs and a variety of other improvements. Ableton Live 11.1 adds native support for Apple computers running on the M1 Silicon chip. This release also comes with a wide variety of improvements,...
COMPUTERS
CBS LA

Students at Watts School Surprised With Brand New Music Production Studio

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Music students at a school in Watts got a big surprise Thursday when they arrived to class to find that a new state-of-the-art music production studio had been installed. Sept. 30, 2021. (CBSLA) The studio was built in a classroom at Markham Middle School. The construction of the studio was done in secret and thanks to a donation through a charity created by New Zealand rap artist Lil’ Mussie. The studio includes beat pads, Fender guitars and an electric keyboard. The plan is also to add a recording booth. It also has a plant wall that includes a neon sign which reads “Bread Wall.” It also has a mural which features Black artists who grew up in Watts, including Nipsey Hussle and Tyrese Gibson. The mural was created by artist Tehrell Porter. “I know that we can produce the next artist that eventually will end up on someone’s mural in their school,” Markham Middle School Assistant Principal Yumi Kawasaki told CBSLA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Wired Earbuds for Running and Exercise

It may seem like wired devices are fading fast as we move into the future, but there’s still merit and practicality in sticking with a good, old-school wired device, especially when it comes to the best wired earbuds for exercising. So why go wired? Weight can be a heavy factor. Bluetooth and wireless buds mean that the battery and other electronics are in the buds themselves, which may only be minimal, but for long-term listening and small, sensitive ears, can definitely be noticeable (and painful). The battery being inside the buds will also eventually die over time, and some can’t be...
ELECTRONICS
themanual.com

This Portable Battery Will Keep Your Entire Home Running for a Week

In a power outage, having one of the best portable power stations around will come in real handy. They tend to be expensive, but the peace of mind is worth it because during emergencies you can keep your most important gear running — whether that’s your appliances, a television or radio for news updates, or lights. They’re also the perfect energy source while you’re camping or exploring the great outdoors. You may think you already have all of the best camping gear, or best road trip gear, but if you don’t have a power source packed away, you’re not fully equipped.
ELECTRONICS

