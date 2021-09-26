CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Many top players ‘absolutely terrified’ by dementia threat posed by heading

By Video
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ynfwb_0c8feScd00
Heading was outlawed at a special charity match in Spennymoor (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Scores of top players are living in fear for their futures as research continues to emphasise the links between the long-term impact of heading the ball and neurodegenerative disorders, according to the son of former England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles.

Ex-Leeds midfielder John Stiles, whose father Nobby died in October last year having suffered from advanced dementia, was speaking at a match in Spennymoor, organised by the charity Head for Change, which was played under rules designed to restrict the use of heading.

Stiles told the PA news agency: “We got 60 players to back Head for Change’s request for a fund to help the suffering families and advise players about the ticking timebomb. The word I got more often than not was that they were terrified.

“These are players between the ages of 35 and 60 and if they can’t remember something, they think, ‘is it happening to me?’ That’s how real it is. I was with a bunch of ex-players a couple of weeks ago and they were absolutely terrified, because it is a terrifying disease.”

Nobby Stiles was one of five members of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad to have subsequently suffered from dementia. In February, Stiles’ family announced that they had donated his brain to science in order to assist research into sports-related dementia.

The match in Spennymoor only allowed heading in the penalty boxes in the first half, and outlawed it completely after the break. One of the participants, former Middlesbrough defender and Spennymoor’s assistant manager Stuart Parnaby, said the increase in proven cases had inevitably raised concerns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mWXk4_0c8feScd00
Nobby Stiles died in 2020 after a long battle with dementia (Dave Thompson/PA) (PA Archive)

“Obviously it hasn’t really started with our generation yet, but it is affecting those before, and it makes you start thinking, is it going to be me in the future?” admitted Parnaby.

“It’s going to take years for things to change in terms of how football’s played, but in terms of how much heading kids can do, that can change. It doesn’t mean heading is taken out all together, but you reduce how much heading you do in your career by, for example, only heading the ball on a match day.”

The charity, co-founded by Judith Gates whose husband, former Middlesbrough player Bill Gates, has a neurodegenerative condition, ha made it clear it has no intention to call for heading to be banned from the game completely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u5l0z_0c8feScd00
Non-league Spennymoor hosted a unique charity match (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Instead, it favours an approach which significantly reduces or stops heading entirely at junior levels and in training sessions. Stiles, an ambassador for the charity, remains critical of the inability of the relevant football authorities to either establish such guidelines or to police them.

“The coroner said 20 years ago that heading the ball killed Jeff Astle, and for the next 20 years kids, professional players, amateur players have all been allowed to go on heading the ball totally uninformed and unprotected, and that isn’t right,” added Astle.

“I don’t think the current players are aware of the risks but they are real and have been proven. Hopefully this match will help raise awareness. It needs the profile because it is almost an epidemic. Ex-footballers and maybe amateur footballers too are dying because of early-onset dementia.

“What I want to see is heading drastically reduced in training. I just don’t think it’s necessary and I think that is where the damage comes. There’s a direct correlation between how many times you head the ball and how much brain damage has been done. That’s what really needs to be changed, and it needs to change immediately.”

The match was staged in conjunction with the Solan Connor Fawcett Family Cancer Trust, which is based in Spennymoor and was set up to help those in County Durham who are affected by cancer.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Dementia in football: How does a match with 'no heading' work?

Football has long been described as a simple game - played with the feet, won with the head. But what happens when you literally can't use your head?. Spennymoor Town's Brewery Field in the north-east of England was the venue for a landmark game this weekend. A crowd of just over 300 people witnessed an historic moment in British football as the first adult 11-a-side football match with heading restrictions took place to raise awareness of the risk of dementia in players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Dementia in football: Phase out heading in game, says Terry Butcher

Former England captain Terry Butcher has called for the gradual phasing out of heading in football to prevent "catastrophic" head injuries. The 62-year-old told The Sports Desk podcast that he believes it's "something we can do without". Last year the family of 1966 World Cup winner Nobby Stiles said football...
UEFA
AFP

Pele released from hospital, undergoing chemo: doctors

Brazilian football legend Pele was released from a month-long hospital stay Thursday after having surgery for a colon tumor, but will continue undergoing chemotherapy, his medical team said. "I want to thank the entire Albert Einstein Hospital team, who made my stay a pleasant one, with a humane and very affectionate welcome.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Astle
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Nobby Stiles
BBC

Kent: Abuse of grassroots referees leads to call for action

Calls for grassroots football referees to be respected have been made amid a sharp drop in people signing up to officiate matches in Kent. Kent Football Association development officer Nick Dunn listed a series of incidents reported in a single weekend. They included a referee being punched and another being...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Middlesbrough#Spennymoor
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Live updates with West Ham, Celtic and Lazio in action; Leicester, Napoli lose

Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League group stage games is underway Thursday, with no shortage prestigious teams involved. Olympique de Marseille, Celtic and West Ham United are all currently in action for the day's late slate of games, all of which are streaming on Paramount+. There were a few surprises the earlier fixtures, with both Napoli of Serie A and Leicester City of the Premier League suffering defeats.
UEFA
The Independent

Mikel Arteta welcomes pressure to deliver success as Arsenal upturn gathers pace

Mikel Arteta feels it is right that every Arsenal defeat should be viewed as a crisis – with the Gunners boss determined to keep things moving forward in a positive direction this season.Arsenal beat north London rivals Tottenham 3-1 on Sunday to record a third straight Premier League win, although it was at a cost with midfielder Granit Xhaka facing up to three months on the sidelines with a knee problem.The mood around the club is now the polar opposite to a month ago, when three successive defeats in their opening league games again saw questions raised over the direction...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England left out Jude Bellingham and Mason Greenwood with development in mind

Gareth Southgate says talented teenagers Jude Bellingham and Mason Greenwood were left out of England’s latest squad with their long-term development in mind.The Three Lions head to Andorra next week for what should be a straightforward World Cup qualifier, before welcoming Hungary to Wembley as the road to Qatar continues.England have a four-point cushion at the top of Group I with four games left, with Southgate balancing the need to get to next year’s tournament and ensuring his young players’ progress is not stunted.Confirming your #ThreeLions squad for October! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nY96EqnmpL— England (@England) September 30, 2021Greenwood withdrew from the provisional...
SPORTS
The Independent

Brentford manager Thomas Frank backs Ivan Toney to get in the England squad

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is “convinced” that Gareth Southgate has his eye on Ivan Toney as a potential future member of the England squad.The 25-year-old was born in Northampton but is eligible to play for Jamaica and St Vincent through his parents’ heritage.Southgate recalled Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins for the World Cup qualifiers against Hungary and Andorra, but Toney has two goals and two assists from the opening six Premier League matches.“If Ivan continues to perform as he’s done so far I think he will definitely be in there,” Frank said.“I think Gareth is already looking at him, and I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Dementia in football: How does a match with 'no heading' work?

Football has long been described as a simple game - played with the feet, won with the head. But what happens when you literally can't use your head?. Spennymoor Town's Brewery Field in the north-east of England was the venue for a landmark game this weekend. A crowd of just over 300 people witnessed an historic moment in British football as the first adult 11-a-side football match with heading restrictions took place to raise awareness of the risk of dementia in players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy