CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Alpinista bags Group One Preis von Europa

By Video
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T0k8N_0c8feOKx00
Alpinista (nearest) is a dual Group One winner after her latest success in Cologne (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Wire)

Sir Mark Prescott’s prolific filly Alpinista doubled her Group One tally with a decisive victory in the Preis von Europa at Cologne

Alpinista, also successful at the top level in the Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten last month, was keeping it in the family with her latest victory – in a race won 17 years ago for Prescott, and owner Kirsten Rausing, by her granddam Albanova.

Luke Morris had the 11-10 favourite in contention throughout, but off the strong pace set by outsider and eventual runner-up Nerium.

Alpinista moved closer for pressure to collar the long-time leader inside the final furlong, and then stretched a length and a quarter clear at the line.

Reflecting on the triumph, assistant trainer William Butler told Deutscher Galopp: “We’re very happy. It’s a fantastic family, and thank you very much to Miss Rausing for sending us such a lovely filly.

“It’s a very lucky family for us, right the way back to (dual Champion Stakes heroine) Alborada – through to Albanova, who won this race in 2004.

“I was here (then) – I don’t look that old, but I was here!”

Frankel filly Alpinista is unbeaten in her four starts this year, including the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock, and is unlikely to have finished her four-year-old campaign yet.

She has a Group One entry on the British Champions card at Ascot next month, and another trip to Germany for the Grosser Preis von Bayern in Munich in early November is high on the agenda too.

Butler added: “It’s great – she’s done everything we’ve asked of her this year. That’s four runs, four wins, two Group Ones, a Group Two and a Listed.

“So we’re very, very lucky to have her.

“That (Munich) is probably the next option. There’s (also) the (Qipco British Champions) Fillies And Mares at Ascot to add.

“The main thing is to get her back home and make sure she’s OK – but I think probably pencilled in is Munich.

“With these fillies, you’ve just got to make sure they’re in good form and they’re healthy – and when they are, they can do things like this.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Von#Alpinista Bags#British#Group Ones#Qipco British Champions
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy