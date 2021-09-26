CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Pernille Harder on target as Chelsea hit Manchester United for six in WSL

By Video
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Am1nH_0c8feI2b00
Pernille Harder scored a fine solo goal for Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Women’s Super League champions Chelsea laid down a marker with a thumping 6-1 victory over previously unbeaten Manchester United.

Fran Kirby opened the scoring inside two minutes with her 50th Super League goal, and Chelsea were three up at half-time.

Pernille Harder produced a brilliant solo run to double the lead before Sam Kerr tapped home a third.

Alessia Russio gave United hope with a deflected shot shortly after half-time but goals from Kerr, Drew Spence and Jessie Fleming made this emphatically Chelsea’s day.

Having been stunned by Arsenal in their opening match, this was a performance to show that Emma Hayes’ side are firmly back on track.

Tottenham head the table after maintaining their perfect start with a 1-0 victory over Reading.

They had to wait until the 85th minute to make the breakthrough, Jessica Naz grabbing the goal.

Aston Villa won by the same scoreline at Brighton to sit second, with Emily Gielnek producing a fine finish three minutes after the break.

West Ham secured their first win of the season in fine style with a 4-0 victory over Leicester.

Australian debutant Tameka Yallop opened the scoring in the 26th minute, and Claudia Walker added her first goal for the club 12 minutes later.

An unfortunate own goal from Ashleigh Plumptre made it three just before half-time and Yallop netted her second late in the second half.

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Chelsea v Manchester City - Stats And Facts

Manchester City travel to Chelsea on Saturday, looking to end the hosts three match winning streak against the blues. Thomas Tuchel’s side knocked City out of the FA Cup at the semi-final stage last season, while delaying the blues title celebrations by winning 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium. Then came the now well-publicised Champions League final defeat, and Pep Guardiola will need to reassess his tactics against the London blues.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Man City 'Monitoring the Situation' of West Ham Star - Chelsea and Manchester United Also Interested With Latter Expected to Make Move

With City's clear need for a recognised number nine, it may be easy to forget that the club will be in the market for a defensive midfielder sometime in the near future. Despite Fernandinho still showcasing his brilliance at the age of 36, it looks likely it will be time for both parties to part ways at the end of the ongoing season. His one-year extension also merits his outstanding work off the field and his role as club captain.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

West Ham United v Manchester United

West Ham top scorer Michail Antonio serves a one-game suspension after he was sent off for two bookings during the draw at Southampton last weekend. Winston Reid is their only injury absentee, although the squad could be rotated following Thursday's Europa League win at Dinamo Zagreb. Manchester United have no...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessie Fleming
Person
Ashleigh Plumptre
Person
Sam Kerr
Person
Fran Kirby
Person
Jessica Naz
Person
Emma Hayes
Person
Claudia Walker
Person
Drew Spence
Person
Tameka Yallop
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Manchester United Send Chelsea Transfer Warning Over Declan Rice Pursuit

Manchester United have made Declan Rice a top target for 2022 after failing to sign a holding midfielder in the summer, according to reports. It was reported recently that the 22-year-old, who has been targeted by Chelsea for a considerable amount of time, is highly likely to depart West Ham at the end of the campaign, as he looks to challenge for major trophies and play on the biggest stages.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

LIVE: Manchester United host West Ham with a place in the Carabao Cup fourth round up for grabs, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham all in action

Manchester United host West Ham in the Carabao Cup third round following their dramatic victory away at the Hammers on Sunday. There are six matches tonight with teams looking to join the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Leeds who all emerged victorious in Tuesday night's action. Sportsmail's Kieran Lynch...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Wsl#Arsenal#Australian
NJ.com

How to watch 2021-22 English League Cup in USA: Live streams for Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, more

The 2021-22 English League Cup continues on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 (9/21/21), and its matches will be broadcast at a familiar home in the United States. England’s secondary soccer cup competition will be broadcast at ESPN+. Fans can subscribe to ESPN+, which also broadcasts matches from the Bundesliga, La Liga and English Championship, here.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
primenewsghana.com

Carabao Cup: Manchester United dumped out, Chelsea, Arsenal progress

West Ham secured a 1-0 win against Manchester United in the third round of the Carabao Cup courtesy of an early Manuel Lanzini strike. The visitors took the lead in the ninth minute at Old Trafford when Ryan Fredericks teed up Lanzini for a tidy finish past Dean Henderson. Henderson...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester United make West Ham midfielder Declan Rice their 'No 1 transfer target and it has been a frequent topic of discussion among players on England duty'

Manchester United have reportedly made West Ham midfielder Declan Rice their top transfer target. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees the 22-year-old as the missing piece in his team after the summer signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, according to the Independent. The report states some of the United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Manchester United’s Dean Henderson ‘wants loan move’ with Chelsea ‘ready to offer Mason Mount new contract’

What the papers sayDean Henderson is reportedly seeking a spell away from Old Trafford after being usurped by David De Gea as the side’s goalkeeper. Henderson has been unable to even earn a bench spot this season due to suffering from long Covid. The Sun says the 24-year-old England international wants to be sent out on loan in January, after having previously been sent by United to Sheffield United twice.A reward is in the offing for Mason Mount‘s efforts for the Three Lions and Chelsea, according to the Evening Standard. The paper says the 22-year-old midfielder, who signed a five-year...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

League Cup: Manchester United out; Chelsea, Spurs need penalties

Two giants dodged penalty challenges to stay in the League Cup, but Manchester United wasn’t as lucky, bowing in regulation to old boss David Moyes and West Ham United on Wednesday. Wolves vs Spurs and Chelsea vs Aston Villa both went to penalties despite goals from Harry Kane and Timo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Arsenal 5-0 Manchester City: After the men humbled Tottenham, the women thrashed their fellow title contenders... just weeks after defeating WSL champions Chelsea

Three games, three wins, 12 goals and two title contenders defeated. Jonas Eidevall could not have asked for a better start in his new job. Arsenal look a more ruthless, well-drilled and confident side than last season and they put a weakened Manchester City team to the sword with a 5-0 victory at Meadow Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Manchester United 1-6 Chelsea: Kirby scores 50th WSL goal in emphatic win

Champions Chelsea issued a statement of intent to their title rivals as they ruthlessly ended Manchester United's unbeaten start to the season. Fran Kirby opened the scoring with her 50th Women's Super League goal inside the first two minutes. Pernille Harder doubled the Blues' lead with a superb solo effort...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy