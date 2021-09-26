CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Callum Davidson admits losing to controversial Hibs penalty ‘hard to take’

 5 days ago
Callum Davidson’s St Johnstone lost at Hibs (Ian Rutherford/PA) (PA Wire)

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson admits losing 1-0 to Hibernian following the concession of a controversial penalty was hard to take.

Martin Boyle scored the only goal of the match in the 61st minute from 12 yards.

The winger was involved in the penalty award as his first-time shot was adjudged to have struck the arm of Jamie McCart, who was standing right in front of him.

McCart was booked over that incident and then received a second yellow card 15 minutes from time after sarcastically applauding the far-side linesman.

The penalty award ended up deciding a tight contest and Davidson admits it was a bitter pill to swallow.

He said: “I’ve seen it back – and I think my first reaction was correct.

“I didn’t think Jamie’s hands were in a position where he was making himself bigger.

“I think the ball basically came off his chest area. The guy was a yard away from him.

“So realistically, I’m not quite sure.

“It’s disappointing because both teams were having a real go to win the game.

“To end up losing the game to that decision is quite hard to take, quite frustrating.

“I think it’s really hard for the referees sometimes. For me, they’ve just got to be sure it’s a penalty.

“It would be different if Jamie’s hands were up high or trying to block the ball.

“As a defender, and I’m sure Jack will say the same, I’d be disappointed to lose a penalty like that.

“I think it’s just very unfortunate how it’s affected the game.”

The result leaves Hibs just one point adrift of cinch Premiership leaders Rangers ahead of next Sunday’s clash at Ibrox.

Boss Jack Ross, whose team had lost their last four games to Saints – including the Scottish Cup final – said: “To go into this (Rangers) game at that stage of the season as a top-of-the-table clash is indicative of how we have grown as a team.

“We just want to keep doing it, there’s nothing wrong in keeping striving.

“When I said it was a game to look forward to, it’s because we go there deservedly as a team who are second in the table and only a point behind.

“The incentive is for us to beat the champions at home and go top, and it’s a brilliant incentive.

“It’s not one or two games into the season, we’re into a decent part of the season now.

“We’ve had one defeat all season and that was with 10 men for the last half hour.

“So we have got a good team and they are finding different ways to win games.

“I thought earlier in the season we were really at it, we’ve had to dig in a bit over the course of the last weeks but that’s the sign of a team that keeps growing.”

CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Live updates with West Ham, Celtic and Lazio in action; Leicester, Napoli lose

Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League group stage games is underway Thursday, with no shortage prestigious teams involved. Olympique de Marseille, Celtic and West Ham United are all currently in action for the day's late slate of games, all of which are streaming on Paramount+. There were a few surprises the earlier fixtures, with both Napoli of Serie A and Leicester City of the Premier League suffering defeats.
UEFA
The Independent

Brentford manager Thomas Frank backs Ivan Toney to get in the England squad

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is “convinced” that Gareth Southgate has his eye on Ivan Toney as a potential future member of the England squad.The 25-year-old was born in Northampton but is eligible to play for Jamaica and St Vincent through his parents’ heritage.Southgate recalled Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins for the World Cup qualifiers against Hungary and Andorra, but Toney has two goals and two assists from the opening six Premier League matches.“If Ivan continues to perform as he’s done so far I think he will definitely be in there,” Frank said.“I think Gareth is already looking at him, and I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England left out Jude Bellingham and Mason Greenwood with development in mind

Gareth Southgate says talented teenagers Jude Bellingham and Mason Greenwood were left out of England’s latest squad with their long-term development in mind.The Three Lions head to Andorra next week for what should be a straightforward World Cup qualifier, before welcoming Hungary to Wembley as the road to Qatar continues.England have a four-point cushion at the top of Group I with four games left, with Southgate balancing the need to get to next year’s tournament and ensuring his young players’ progress is not stunted.Confirming your #ThreeLions squad for October! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nY96EqnmpL— England (@England) September 30, 2021Greenwood withdrew from the provisional...
SPORTS
