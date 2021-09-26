CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Canos finds shin pads and Usyk revels in AJ win – Sunday’s sporting social

By Video
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qiOd8_0c8fe8Ia00
Oleksandr Usyk during a press conference after winning the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world heavyweight titles match against Anthony Joshua (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 26.

Football

Raphinha and Illan Meslier urged Leeds to move on.

Bruno Fernandes apologised for his missed penalty.

Harry Maguire wanted a response from Manchester United.

Jesse Lingard tried to be philosophical in defeat.

Sergi Canos relocated his shin pads.

David Raya loved Brentford’s draw with Liverpool.

Golf

Despite Europe’s struggles, Shane Lowry had reasons to be cheerful at Whistling Straits.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua reflected on a disappointing night.

Oleksandr Usyk revelled in his victory.

Eddie Hearn thanked the fans.

Cricket

Sam Billings thanked Qais Ahmed for his Kent heroics.

Kevin Pietersen got behind the camera.

MMA

Conor McGregor chilled out with his daughter.

Comments / 0

Related
realsport101.com

Best Football Shin Pads 2021: Top Picks for Training, Five-a-Side, And More

Stay protected with these amazing football shin pads. There's a lot to take into consideration when searching for the best shin pads, particularly due to the wide variety of different types and styles available. With FIFA 22 just around the corner, you may have the urge to get out onto...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Pietersen
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
David Raya
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Sam Billings
Person
Jesse Lingard
The Independent

Poulter up for Ryder Cup and Hamilton travels – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 22.FootballJose Mourinho got hands on at Roma training. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho)Wayne Rooney spent time away from the day job. View this post on Instagram ...
TENNIS
The Independent

Helicopter stops play and Kammy gets a fright – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 21.FootballKammy had a fright in the night.Woke up in the night & forgot me granddaughters doll was at the top of the stairs 😩 heart attack ❤️ I thought Chucky & his bride were after me 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/xdEL6Jew6l— Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) September 21, 2021Hungary’s sanction over racist abuse of England players did not go down well.158k fine 2 game stadium ban for Hungary🇭🇺 Absolutely pathetic 🤬🤬— Darren Bent (@DarrenBent)...
FIFA
chatsports.com

Anthony Joshua's training partner reveals the world champion has been mainly sparring AMATEURS in his camp for Oleksandr Usyk - and predicts AJ will fight 'smart' instead of getting into a war

Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz, World Boxing Association, World Boxing Organization, International Boxing Federation, Ukraine, WWE Cruiserweight Championship, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Anthony Joshua's training partner has revealed the world champion has sparred more amateur fighters than professionals to prepare for Oleksandr Usyk. Britain's unified champion defends his WBA, WBO...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Manchester United#Golf#Football#Canos#Illan Meslier#Kent
The Independent

Ryder Cup begins and Warwickshire clinch title – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 24.GolfTeam Europe were ready for the Ryder Cup.Here come #TeamEurope 👊#RyderCup pic.twitter.com/vdVDFq401r— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 23, 2021Never been more ready…. Make It Count 🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/2rd3EvULiP— Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) September 24, 2021It’s time. pic.twitter.com/caI3RR460j— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) September 24, 2021Team USA were looking sharp.Caption this… pic.twitter.com/jhBH0l3FLn— Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) September 23, 2021Shane Duffy was excited.Let’s gooooo #TeamEurope Good luck to everyone involved I can’t wait for it to...
TENNIS
Tribal Football

Brentford midfielder Sergi Canos' shin pads located

Brentford midfielder Sergi Canos has found his missing shin pads. Canos has seen his missing shin pads successfully tracked down after sharing a tweet asking for them to be returned. After yesterday's 3-3 draw with Liverpool, he tweeted: "Guys please I left my shin pads on the touchline and some...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

JOSHUA V USYK FIGHT PREDICTIONS: AJ will 'walk through Oleksandr Usyk,' says Tyson Fury, but the Ukrainian has a 'better engine' and all the attributes to WIN,' insists George Groves... here, boxing's biggest names have their say

Oleksandr Usyk may not be Tyson Fury, but make no mistake - Anthony Joshua is in a real fight this weekend. The slick southpaw, a former Olympic gold medallist and undisputed cruiserweight champion, is undefeated as a professional and cannot be taken lightly. Joshua is the favourite to retain his...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Usyk’s Win Is a Plot Twist for Boxing’s Heavyweight Division

Late last week, the path to a single, undisputed heavyweight boxing champion looked simple. Anthony Joshua, the power puncher from London who held world titles from most of the major sanctioning bodies, was favored to win his fight on Saturday against an undefeated Ukrainian, Oleksandr Usyk. From there, a springtime showdown with the winner of the World Boxing Council title bout, which is scheduled for next month between the champion Tyson Fury and the ex-champion Deontay Wilder, seemed imminent.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

The Usyk loss is worse than the Ruiz loss for AJ

By Michael Malaszczyk: This weekend, Anthony Joshua was handed the second loss of his career by former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua lost his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO world heavyweight titles in the process. Usyk thoroughly outboxed and outthought Joshua, coming out to an unexpectedly strong start in...
COMBAT SPORTS
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy