'Dear Evan Hansen' disappoints as 'Shang-Chi' becomes biggest film of 2021

By By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business
actionnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Dear Evan Hansen," a film based on the beloved Broadway hit musical, opened to a paltry $7.5 million at the North American box office this weekend. Estimates for the Universal Pictures film, which has Ben Platt reprising his role as the titular character, were all over the map. Some analysts believed the film would make around $10 million while others projected closer to what the film ultimately brought in.

