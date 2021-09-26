'Dear Evan Hansen' disappoints as 'Shang-Chi' becomes biggest film of 2021

From the 2015 award-winning stage musical by Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul, the reigns were turned over to writer/director Stephen Chbosky who has given the world some incredible stories and movies. Those included Wonder and The Perks Of Being A Wallflower to name a few. Ben Platt reprises his role as the title character for the first time since the original stage play made its collision in New York all those years ago. He is joined by Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Nik Dodani (Atypical), and Amandla Stenberg (The Hate You Give). While everyone's performance is good enough, everyone is a little less energetic. This leads to some stale performances, even the musical numbers don't have that same upbeat feel during the faster-paced cues. It's difficult to underutilize Adams and Moore, but in this feature film version, they feel underplayed and less-than characters, which is very different from the stage play.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO