Energy Industry

Peru PM warns gas sector: pay higher taxes or face nationalization

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMA (Reuters) – Peruvian Prime Minister Guido Bellido on Sunday said that companies which exploit natural gas in Peru will need to agree to pay higher taxes or else face nationalizations, a sharp warning to the sector from the new leftist government. Bellido told Reuters in August https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/exclusive-perus-new-govt-eyes-natural-gas-hydroelectric-sectors-public-companies-2021-08-08 that the...

OilPrice.com

UK Wants China Out Of Nuclear Power Project

The UK is ousting China's CGN from the Sizewell C nuclear power plant project, the Financial Times reported, adding that the options for the 20-percent stake that the Chinese company holds in the project will be sold to institutional investors or floated on the stock market. Reports of the UK...
AFP

China orders energy firms to secure supplies amid power crisis: report

China's top state-owned energy companies have been ordered to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for the approaching winter at all costs, a report said Friday, as the country battles a power crisis that threatens to hit growth in the world's number two economy. The country has been hit by widespread power cuts that have closed or partially closed factories, hitting production and global supply chains. The crisis has been caused by a confluence of factors including rising overseas demand as economies reopen, record coal prices, state electricity price controls and tough emissions targets. More than a dozen provinces and regions have been forced to impose curbs on energy usage in recent months.
ihsmarkit.com

Prospects for gas in South Africa and Nigeria Power Sectors

In South Africa and Nigeria, the successful development of gas infrastructure is essential to meet reliable supply and electrification targets and is expected to drive economic growth. Prospects for the increase in the gas-fired generation in the future total power mix in South Africa and Nigeria relies on the respective governments' political will to implement a series of planned actions.
Houston Chronicle

OPEC nations warn of oil market turbulence from gas crisis

As the global natural gas crunch hits suppliers and consumers alike, OPEC nations are warning of the knock-on impact for oil markets. Iraq expects higher demand for crude as the shortfall of gas forces consumers to look for alternative fuels, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Wednesday. The head of Nigeria’s state oil firm, Mele Kyari, predicted that petroleum demand could be boosted by 1 million barrels a day, with prices potentially gaining $10 a barrel over the next six months.
AFP

Algeria-Morocco standoff threatens Spain gas supplies

Algeria pumps huge volumes of gas through Morocco into Europe, but with Algiers and Rabat at loggerheads as a pipeline agreement nears expiry, experts say the taps could soon be turned off. That would hit Spain's gas supplies just as prices soar across Europe and with winter approaching, and Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares was due in Algeria on Thursday to discuss the issue, his office told AFP. Algeria, Africa's biggest natural gas exporter, has been using the Gaz-Maghreb-Europe (GME) pipeline since 1996 to deliver several billion cubic metres (bcm) per year to Spain and Portugal. But the GME contract is due to expire at the end of October -- just over two months after Algiers severed diplomatic ties with Rabat over "hostile actions".
go955.com

Mexico president says electricity reform proposal has been sent to Congress

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico’s government has sent an electricity reform plan to Congress that calls for the state power utility to supply 54% of the market and for the government to be the only extractor of lithium, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday. The initiative was sent to...
The Independent

Surging natural gas prices: Threat to consumers this winter?

Brace for a rude surprise on your winter heating bills.After years of unusually inexpensive levels, the price of natural gas in the United States has more than doubled since this time last year. In Europe and Asia wholesale prices are more than five times what they were a year ago.The surging costs have coincided with a robust recovery from the pandemic recession, with more homes and businesses burning all forms of fuel. That intensified demand is poised to contribute to higher heating costs in many areas of the world.Having enjoyed a prolonged period of low prices, consumers of...
go955.com

Thailand to introduce $1.3 billion job support for smaller firms

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand plans to introduce an estimated 45.4 billion baht ($1.34 billion) in stimulus to help smaller businesses retain jobs, its planning agency said on Thursday, as the tourism-dependent country deals with a prolonged coronavirus outbreak. The government will pay firms a total of 9,000 baht ($266) for...
go955.com

India’s Serum Institute to boost vaccine exports gradually, report says

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – The Serum Institute of India, which produces the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, will resume small exports via the global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX this month and raise it substantially by January, its head told The Telegraph. “Our exports to COVAX will recommence again in October, initially these supplies...
