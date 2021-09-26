CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Rory McIlroy gives Europe ideal start as they seek dramatic Ryder Cup revival

By Video
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WhzTV_0c8fduB400
Rory McIlroy got Europe off to a strong start on the final day of the Ryder Cup (Anthony Behar/PA). (PA Wire)

A woefully out-of-form Rory McIlroy gave Europe’s Ryder Cup team the immediate boost they needed as they sought to pull off another miracle on the final day at Whistling Straits.

Trailing 11-5, Padraig Harrington’s team needed a comeback greater than the one the Europeans pulled off at Medinah in 2012 and he put his faith in McIlroy to lead from the front.

The Northern Irishman, on a run of five successive defeats, started as if he meant business with his opening drive just short of the green at the 350-yard first.

Xander Schauffele also found the front fringe but, while McIlroy chipped to five feet and holed for birdie, his opponent missed from closer range and Europe were one up.

“Clearly Rory is a champion so let him go a lead,” Harrington told Sky Sports.

“He has led this team quite a bit and has done a job amongst the team so why not? Put him out there and see what he can do.

“If he can take Xander down, who is obviously playing well, that is a great bit of inspiration for the team.

“He wanted it (the first spot), that’s for sure, but it was our decision at the end of the day. Everyone is happy with where they are playing for sure.”

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry UNLIKELY to be paired together at Ryder Cup

European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington has hinted he will not be pitting his Irish compatriots Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy together in either the fourballs or foursomes at Whistling Straits. There has been much talk on the predicted pairings since Harrington completed his team with wildcard picks Lowry, Ian...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy is sitting a Ryder Cup session for the first time in his career

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – For the first time in a storied Ryder Cup career, Rory McIlroy will play the role of cheerleader on Saturday at Whistling Straits. McIlroy was not in European captain Padraig Harrington’s foursomes lineup after going 0-2, including a 5-and-3 loss to Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in the morning foursomes session, on Day 1 at Whistling Straits. Paired with Shane Lowry in the afternoon fourball session McIlroy lost, 4 and 3.
FanSided

2021 Ryder Cup Preview: What to Expect from Rory McIlroy

Previous: Patrick Cantlay | Viktor Hovland | Justin Thomas | Tyrrell Hatton | Xander Schauffele | Paul Casey | Bryson DeChambeau | Matthew Fitzpatrick | Jordan Spieth | Sergio Garcia | Brooks Koepka | Lee Westwood | Tony Finau | Tommy Fleetwood | Harris English | Shane Lowry | Ian Poulter | Bernd Wiesberger | Scottie Scheffler | Daniel Berger.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Sky Sports#Europeans#The Northern Irishman
The Independent

Rory McIlroy reduced to tears as dominant United States regain Ryder Cup

An emotional Rory McIlroy was reduced to tears as the United States regained the Ryder Cup with an utterly dominant performance at Whistling Straits.Trailing 11-5 heading into Sunday’s 12 singles matches, Padraig Harrington’s European team needed a comeback greater than 2012’s ‘Miracle at Medinah’ to retain the trophy, with the home side requiring just three and a half points.But although McIlroy belatedly found some form to beat Xander Schauffele in the opening match, the previously unbeaten Jon Rahm lost to Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay defeated Shane Lowry to take the home side to the brink of victory.Two rookies. Two...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rory McIlroy has grown from a Ryder Cup pup to an alpha dog

As a blistering sun pummeled athletes during the pressure cooker of competition in the recent Tokyo Summer Games, Rory McIlroy’s noggin seized attention. Specifically, the matter dealt with what wasn’t atop his dome. Mind you, there was no need for a Breaking News banner on telecasts, and the curiosity wasn’t sweeping through the Olympic Village. But this is McIlroy we’re talking about, and fans thirst for all nuggets on the biggest and most popular stars in the game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Ryder Cup 2021 odds, picks, predictions, best bets: Golf expert says back Rory McIlroy at Whistling Straits

It will be a battle between youth and experience when Team USA takes on Team Europe in the 2021 Ryder Cup starting Friday at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisc. All 12 American players rank in the top-21 in the world, but six have never played in the Ryder Cup and the team has 12 combined appearances. The European squad has three rookies and 38 Ryder Cup appearances among its 12 players, but only four rank among the world's top 25. Team Europe has beaten Team USA in seven of the past nine matchups, but the two U.S. victories were on American soil -- in 2008 at Kentucky's Valhalla and 2016 at Hazeltine in Minnesota.
GOLF
Birmingham Star

Rory McIlroy embracing leadership role ahead of 6th Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy may not be the oldest nor the most experienced Ryder Cup player on Team Europe this week at Whistling Straits, but the star from Northern Ireland sees himself as part of the Europeans' group of leaders heading into the biennial team event. "Yeah, I think I've already tried...
GOLF
The Guardian

Rory McIlroy: ‘It’s becoming tougher to win the Ryder Cup on the road’

When Rory McIlroy used a devilish pre-Masters question about voting rights to call the United States “the best country in the world” it was easy to sense another blow to the once-ferocious rivalry that existed in the Ryder Cup. How could McIlroy and the other residents of Florida who represent Europe for a week every two years possibly feel antipathy towards their adopted home?
GOLF
Golf.com

Did Patrick Cantlay steal Rory McIlroy’s secret Ryder Cup weapon?

HAVEN, Wis. — First, he came for Rory McIlroy’s hometown. Patrick Cantlay was a California kid, born and raised. He went to Servite High School in Anaheim, then to UCLA. He set up shop at Virginia Country Club in Long Beach. But in 2017 he moved cross-country to Jupiter, the home of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and yes — Rory McIlroy.
LONG BEACH, CA
punditarena.com

Rory McIlroy hopes to emulate Leona Maguire’s heroics in the Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy believes Team Europe should look to follow their female counterpart’s blueprint in this year’s Ryder Cup. Europe ran out as 15-13 winners against the USA in this year’s Solheim Cup, with Irish rookie Leona Maguire putting in a stunning performance in her first tournament, scoring 4.5 points out of a possible 5.
GOLF
punditarena.com

Ryder Cup talking points: Any rest for Rory McIlroy and will practice make US perfect?

The United States will be hoping to make the most of home advantage at Whistling Straits. Europe will attempt to retain the Ryder Cup when they take on the United States at Whistling Straits from September 24-26. Here, the PA news agency looks at five talking points ahead of the biennial contest, which was postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
GOLF
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy’s perplexing Ryder Cup continued on Saturday

HAVEN, Wis. — It felt pretty cruel, what the locals did to Padraig Harrington Saturday morning, but they were just speaking the truth. The European captain walked onto the first tee alone and surveyed the scene with a smile, until a reminder of his boldest decision was bellowed into the air by thousands:
GOLF
Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy wins first point in singles, holds back tears as he praises Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – With his best performance of the week, Rory McIlroy rolled over Xander Schauffele in Sunday’s first singles match. The 3-and-2 victory kept the Northern Irishman from going winless for the first time in his Ryder Cup career, but it did little to change Europe’s fortunes. In an...
GOLF
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy