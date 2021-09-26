Miami Dolphins fans may get a real game look at Reid Sinnett

Each game that the Steelers take the field for, it’s about winning and not losing. That doesn’t always occur, but with the goal always being the playoffs... the other games become about seeding and matchups. Even though it's not the Black-and-gold playing, other contests matter to Steelers Nation. Thus, the Rooting Guide. Sure, the Steelers have to win to be contenders, but it’s never to early to try to get an early advantage on the competition in the AFC. Here’s a guide to other significant matchups, and whose losses the Steelers would benefit from more.

