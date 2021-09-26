CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Dolphins fans may get a real game look at Reid Sinnett

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReid Sinnett has spent his entire NFL career on a practice squad and today he will be on the active roster and will be one play from seeing the field. In a way, seeing Sinnett take the field today would be an interesting twist to the season. Earlier we discussed how Jacoby Brissett could create a quarterback controversy if he plays well the next three weeks while Tua Tagovailoa recovers on IR. Sinnett, however, could see the field if Brissett gets hurt.

Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins - Live Game Thread & Game Information

Well, we got through week one with a win, barely, but any away game win is a solid win IMO. The NFL is a hard league to win in no matter who you are playing on any given weekend. Now that we have dispatched the New England Patriots at home we get to host what most expect will be the best team in our division. The Buffalo Bills, the reigning AFC East champs will come to town in what will also serve as our Miami Dolphins home opener.
Deshaun Watson to Miami Dolphins should cost someone their job

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will need to step in and make a decision on the future of his general manager especially if Deshaun Watson is traded for. There is a lot to like about the prospect of Watson in Miami. He would make the Dolphins an immediate playoff contender, so long as the offensive line keeps him alive. He is extremely accurate and the Dolphins would have on their roster, perhaps the 2nd best QB in the entire AFC.
Asbury Park Press

First look: Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders odds and lines

The Miami Dolphins (1-1) and Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) meet Sunday in Week 3 for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff at Allegiant Stadium. Below, we look at the Dolphins vs. Raiders odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions. The Dolphins were taken to the woodshed in...
Miami Dolphins: Defense needs to show it’s a real defense against the Bills

Big game on Sunday and I for one am Big Poppa Pumped to see what the Miami Dolphins, YOUR Miami Dolphins do to not get destroyed yet again by the Buffalo Bills. I realize it might be a bit unfair to keep asking so much out of the defense when the offense doesn’t hold up their end, but that’s the team the Dolphins have constructed at this point. Sunday’s home opener is as good an opportunity as any for the Dolphin’s defense to show that they’re not just good defense but be a real defense that can stop good offenses.
WKBW-TV

Josh Allen looking to continue dominance over Miami Dolphins on Sunday

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has had quite the success against the Miami Dolphins heading into Sunday's game at Hard Rock Stadium. Despite losing his first game against the Dolphins in 2018, Allen has won his last five straight over the Dolphins. Allen was particularly...
Las Vegas Herald

Game Preview: Raiders return home undefeated to host Miami Dolphins

The 2-0 Las Vegas Raiders are back home this week to face the Miami Dolphins (1-1). "They've got a new offensive coordinator. They've got some changes on their offensive line as well. They've added a dynamic, young skill player in the draft. We always have a lot of respect for their tight end and certainly DeVante Parker. So, they got an arsenal of weapons," Head Coach Jon Gruden said Monday.
Wellsville Daily Reporter

Here are 5 things to know, Sal's prediction for Buffalo Bills game against Miami Dolphins

Here are a few comments that were made this past week regarding the Buffalo Bills’ 56-26 embarrassment of the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 season finale. “Yeah, it didn’t go so well,” Miami coach Brian Flores said. “But last year is last year, just like last week was last week. We’re focused on right now, we’re focused on today, we’re focused on our preparation.”
miamidolphins.com

Roster Moves: Dolphins Promote QB Sinnett to Active, Place QB Tagovailoa on IR

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have promoted quarterback Reid Sinnett to the active roster and placed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve. Sinnett has not appeared in a regular-season NFL game but was dressed for two in 2020. During the 2021 preseason, Sinnett completed 30-of-45...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins elevate QB Reid Sinnett from practice squad for Week 3

Week 3 of the 2021 NFL regular season is going to bring about a lot of answers for the Dolphins. How mentally resilient is this young team? How well will they respond to the adversity of the week that was in South Florida and the loss of their starting quarterback? Can they take advantage of some key losses to the Raiders via injury? Can Miami keep their season afloat while facing the prospect of playing the next three games with a new man behind center?
chatsports.com

The Miami Dolphins sky isn’t falling like fans believe it is, yet

Some Miami Dolphins fans are writing off the season after two consecutive losses but the sky isn’t falling quite yet and fans shouldn’t be concerned. To think that the Miami Dolphins are a bad football team is easy considering the massive blowout they took in week two and how they started against the Raiders on Sunday in Las Vegas but if we really look at the team, they are not that bad. They just are not playing to the level they are capable of.
chatsports.com

Miami Dolphins fans reminded by Bills that this team isn’t good

The Miami Dolphins fanbase entered Miami’s week two home opener coming off a big division win in week one but the Buffalo Bills reminded them we aren’t that good. The Dolphins gave up sack after sack after sack to unblocked edge rushers and after the Bills first two drives ended in touchdowns, the rout was on. Miami’s defense held strong into the mid-third quarter before they simply couldn’t make up for the ineptitude of the Dolphins offense.
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Fan Rooting Guide: Who Steelers fans may want to root for in other games in Week 3

Each game that the Steelers take the field for, it’s about winning and not losing. That doesn’t always occur, but with the goal always being the playoffs... the other games become about seeding and matchups. Even though it's not the Black-and-gold playing, other contests matter to Steelers Nation. Thus, the Rooting Guide. Sure, the Steelers have to win to be contenders, but it’s never to early to try to get an early advantage on the competition in the AFC. Here’s a guide to other significant matchups, and whose losses the Steelers would benefit from more.
247Sports

Jacoby Brissett: Miami Dolphins QB does not see matchup against Indianapolis Colts as 'revenge game'

For the last four seasons of his career, Jacoby Brissett was a familiar face to Indianapolis Colts fans, specifically during the 2017 and 2019 seasons when he started 15 games each for the franchise. But as the Colts prepare to face the Miami Dolphins this weekend, Brissett is on the other sideline and is the quarterback Indianapolis has to prepare to stop. While it is a reunion with his former team, Brissett said that there is no “revenge game” factor coming into this matchup.
