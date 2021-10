EAST RUTHERFORD — Maybe the scariest part of the Giants’ 0-3 start is that the offensive line hasn’t even derailed a game yet. But that may be coming soon. The Giants appear poised to start their fourth different left guard in four games because Ben Bredeson suffered a hand injury Sunday against the Falcons. Bredeson, wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) all did not participate in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice, which doesn’t bode well for their availability in New Orleans next Sunday.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO