Rockers fall in 10

HIGH POINT — Unable to score in the bottom of the 10th inning, the Rockers fell to West Virginia 5-4 at Truist Point on Saturday in front of a season-high crowd announced as 2,822.

High Point started its 10th with Stephen Cardullo on second and he stole third as Michael Martinez walked with one out. Power relief pitcher Junior Rincon then struck out Jared Mitchell and forced pinch-hitter Logan Moore to pop out to end the game.

Alberto Callaspo laced a single that allowed Nate Easley to score the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th off John Hayes, who took the loss. Easley started the inning at second and was advanced to third by a sacrifice bunt.

West Virginia increased its lead in Atlantic League South Division second-half standings to 2.5 games with two weeks left in the season but the Rockers are four games in front of Southern Maryland for a possible wild-card berth if first-half North winner Long Island wins the second half.

Stuart Levy’s sacrifice fly scored Michell in the eighth to force a 4-4 tie. Mitchell walked, stole second and went to third on a groundout to second.

Kyle Halbohn retired the Power in order in the ninth, and Rincon struck out the side in holding the Rockers scoreless in the bottom of the inning.

High Point led by as much as 3-0. Stephen Cardullo hit a towering fly that barely cleared the leftfield wall with Michael Russell on base for a two-run homer in the third. In the fifth, Quincy Latimore drove in Russell with the last of three Rockers singles in the inning.

Tommy Fleetwood held the Power hitless for the first five innings. Fleetwood lost the no-hitter when Elmer Reyes punched a single through the left side. Easley followed with a punt single and Rosario blooped a single into center to load the bases.

Callaspo hit a grounder to first that enabled Reyes to score. After a strikeout, Edwin Espinal popped a soft single to center that drove in another run and spelled the end for Fleetwood. Francisco Arcia then cracked a RBI single off reliever Joe Johnson that tied the score 3-3.

West Virginia went up 4-3 in the seventh. With runners on first and third, Easley attemp[ed to steal second and beat the throw which was dropped. Elmer Reyes took off for home and scored when the throw from Michael Martinez to Levy was off line.

The Rockers squandered two other prime scoring opportunities, leaving the bases-loaded in the second and seventh.

The teams meet for the final time Sunday, with the first pitch slated for 5:05 p.m.