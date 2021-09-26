CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High Point, NC

Rockers fall in 10

By GREER SMITH ENTERPRISE SPORTS WRITER
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kj5dc_0c8fYf0600

HIGH POINT — Unable to score in the bottom of the 10th inning, the Rockers fell to West Virginia 5-4 at Truist Point on Saturday in front of a season-high crowd announced as 2,822.

High Point started its 10th with Stephen Cardullo on second and he stole third as Michael Martinez walked with one out. Power relief pitcher Junior Rincon then struck out Jared Mitchell and forced pinch-hitter Logan Moore to pop out to end the game.

Alberto Callaspo laced a single that allowed Nate Easley to score the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th off John Hayes, who took the loss. Easley started the inning at second and was advanced to third by a sacrifice bunt.

West Virginia increased its lead in Atlantic League South Division second-half standings to 2.5 games with two weeks left in the season but the Rockers are four games in front of Southern Maryland for a possible wild-card berth if first-half North winner Long Island wins the second half.

Stuart Levy’s sacrifice fly scored Michell in the eighth to force a 4-4 tie. Mitchell walked, stole second and went to third on a groundout to second.

Kyle Halbohn retired the Power in order in the ninth, and Rincon struck out the side in holding the Rockers scoreless in the bottom of the inning.

High Point led by as much as 3-0. Stephen Cardullo hit a towering fly that barely cleared the leftfield wall with Michael Russell on base for a two-run homer in the third. In the fifth, Quincy Latimore drove in Russell with the last of three Rockers singles in the inning.

Tommy Fleetwood held the Power hitless for the first five innings. Fleetwood lost the no-hitter when Elmer Reyes punched a single through the left side. Easley followed with a punt single and Rosario blooped a single into center to load the bases.

Callaspo hit a grounder to first that enabled Reyes to score. After a strikeout, Edwin Espinal popped a soft single to center that drove in another run and spelled the end for Fleetwood. Francisco Arcia then cracked a RBI single off reliever Joe Johnson that tied the score 3-3.

West Virginia went up 4-3 in the seventh. With runners on first and third, Easley attemp[ed to steal second and beat the throw which was dropped. Elmer Reyes took off for home and scored when the throw from Michael Martinez to Levy was off line.

The Rockers squandered two other prime scoring opportunities, leaving the bases-loaded in the second and seventh.

The teams meet for the final time Sunday, with the first pitch slated for 5:05 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
High Point Enterprise

Rockers drop out of first

CHARLESTON, S.C. — West Virginia rallied in the eighth and defeated Rockers 3-2 Thursday and regained the upper hand in their battle for first place in second-half standings for the Atlantic League’s South Division. Down a run, the Power scored twice in the bottom of the eighth for their third...
BASEBALL
High Point Enterprise

Cardullo’s record day power Rockers win

GASTONIA — Stephen Cardullo smacked the Rockers’ first grand slam homer of the season Sunday as part of a franchise-record seven-RBI outing that keyed a 8-6 victory over Gastonia at Caromont Health Park. The victory, coupled with a West Virginia loss, moved High Point back into a first-place tie with...
GASTONIA, NC
High Point Enterprise

Rockers add pitchers, return a catcher

HIGH POINT — The High Point Rockers are filling up the transaction sheet this week, adding pitchers Gunnar Kines and Jheyson Manzueta, as well as bringing back catcher Logan Moore. Kines, a Conway, South Carolina, native, joins the Rockers after pitching for Southern Illinois in the Frontier League in 2021....
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point Enterprise

Clutch hits push Rockers past York

HIGH POINT — Manufacturing enough clutch hits, the Rockers defeated York 9-5 on Tuesday at Truist Point and put behind them the three-loss sweep by West Virginia over the weekend. “All we can do is take care of business now,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “We can’t look at the...
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
State
West Virginia State
High Point, NC
Sports
City
Long Island, NC
High Point Enterprise

Rockers prevail in Game 1

HIGH POINT — The Rockers returned from their unexpected three-day break in winning form Thursday. High Point hit from the start while Cooper Casad was effective over the first five innings of a 6-3 victory over the Lancaster Barnstormers in the first of two seven-inning games at Truist Point. The second game ended after the Enterprise went to press.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point Enterprise

Rockers crush Honey Hunters

GASTONIA — The Rockers samshed four home runs among 13 hits and slammed Gastonia 13-7 on Friday at CaroMont Health Park. The win combined with West Virginia’s 7-0 loss to Lexington moved High Point into a first-place tie with the Power in second half standings for the Atlantic League’s South Division at 24-16 and 20 games left to play.
GASTONIA, NC
High Point Enterprise

Rockers complete sweep

HIGH POINT — Refreshed by two unexpected days off, the Rockers completed a sweep of a doubleheader Thursday night, hammering Lancaster 11-5 at Truist Point. High Point smacked 10 hits and drew seven walks as eight players scored in the second of the two seven-inning games. Stephen Cardullo and Jared...
HIGH POINT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Maryland#Rockers#Truist Point
High Point Enterprise

Rockers continue playoff quest

HIGH POINT — The Rockers go from the familiar to the mostly unfamiliar this week and next as they try to rebound from last weekend’s disastrous three-game sweep by West Virginia in their effort to qualify for the Atlantic League playoffs. Sunday’s 8-6 setback at the hands of the Power...
HIGH POINT, NC
Daily News-Record

Transfer Sule Gives Dukes Another Rim Rocker

Before arriving at James Madison, second-year Dukes coach Mark Byington went against Alonzo Sule multiple times. Byington, then the head coach at Georgia Southern, always worried about how to stop Sule, then a power forward for Sun Belt Conference foe Texas State. Usually, by the time the game was over,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
High Point Enterprise

Gastonia trips Rockers

GASTONIA — The Rockers put just one run on the board after the first inning and fell to Gastonia 9-4 at CaroMont Health Park on Saturday night. The loss dropped High Point a game behind first-place West Virginia in second half standings for the Atlantic League’s South Division. The second-half champ will qualify for the postseason as will a wild card team if first-half North Division winner Long Island remains in first place and sweeps both halves.
GASTONIA, NC
Rapid City Journal

Mines, Chadron to meet once again in 'Rockers RMAC opener

For Charlie Flohr, Saturday’s matchup against Chadron State College will be his seventh game as head coach for South Dakota Mines. It will be the third time he has faced the Eagles, going back to the two games against Chadron State in the four-game Covid 2020 fall season. There was...
CHADRON, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yes Weekly

Rockers Add Pair of Title Winners to Roster

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point Rockers have acquired two new players to aid in their stretch run of the Atlantic League regular season. Infielder Quincy Nieporte and pitcher Jameson McGrane have joined the Rockers after helping their previous teams win league championships this summer. High Point opens a...
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point Enterprise

Southwest soccer beats Grimsley

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford keeps making strides and seeing good results. The Cowboys scored the first three goals of the match — including two in the opening 20 minutes — and held off Grimsley in the second half to win 3-1 in Metro 4A Conference boys soccer Tuesday at Southwest.
HIGH POINT, NC
Sportico

HOFer Frank Thomas Takes Ownership of Iowa’s Field of Dreams Site

Hall of Famer Frank Thomas is the new owner of the Field of Dreams site in Dyersville, Iowa, where the Chicago White Sox defeated the New York Yankees in what turned out to be an iconic game last month. The purchase includes all of the interest in Go the Distance LLC and controlling interest in All Star Ballpark Heaven and the Field of Dreams Movie Site. The purchase price was undisclosed. Dubuque County records show Go the Distance LLC paid $3.4 million for the property in 2013. The former White Sox All-Star first baseman will serve as chief executive officer, and Dan...
MLB
High Point Enterprise

Andrews falls to North Forsyth, 54-24

HIGH POINT — It was a perfect night for football but the results were far from perfect for High Point Andrews, which fell to North Forsyth 54-24 at Simeon Stadium Friday night. The outcome disappointed a festive homecoming crowd and put a serious dent in Andrews’ postseason hopes. The Red...
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point Enterprise

Panthers fall into three-way tie

WALLBURG — In a tightly-contested Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference, Ledford’s chances of separating itself from the pack of teams in a battle for second place took a hit last week when the Panthers dropped a match to North Davidson. On Tuesday, the Black Knights won a fifth and decisive set to...
WALLBURG, NC
High Point Enterprise

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Central volleyball defeats Rockingham Co.

HIGH POINT — High Point Central defeated Rockingham County 3-1 in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Monday at Central. The Bison improved to 9-6 overall and 7-1 in the conference — currently tied for first with Atkins. Rockingham County dropped to 3-5 and 2-1. WESTCHESTER CD, CALVARY DAY. HIGH POINT —...
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point Enterprise

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Bishop tennis tops Wheatmore

TRINITY — Bishop McGuinness defeated Wheatmore 9-0 in nonconference girls tennis Thursday at Wheatmore. Lourdes Lopez, Lindsey Bergelin, Izzy Ross, Allie Dennen, Nina Holton and Adelaide Jernigan won in singles for the Villains. Lopez/Bergelin, Ross/Dennen and Holton/Caroline Gregory won in doubles. Bishop improved to 12-2 while the Warriors dipped to...
THOMASVILLE, NC
High Point Enterprise

Ledford tennis tops rival Oak Grove

MIDWAY — Ledford cleared one more hurdle towards winning the conference championship. The Panthers were steady up and down the lineup, gaining the advantage in singles play and finishing off the victory in doubles, in beating rival Oak Grove 6-3 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls tennis Wednesday at Oak Grove.
TENNIS
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
4K+
Followers
238
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy