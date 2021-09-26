Penn State Moves Up to No. 6 in Coaches Poll

Penn State walked away from Saturday's game against Villanova with a 4-0 record. After the bloodbath that was the rest of the weekend for college football, that fact is looking pretty great right now. As a result, the Lions have moved up to No. 6 in the Coaches Poll, a rise from No. 8 as of last week. Next up, Penn State will hope to keep its unbeaten streak rolling as they play host to Indiana at 7:00 pm ET in Beaver Stadium next Saturday.