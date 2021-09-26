Lady Rescues Bees Off Aircraft Carrier | The Dodo

The Rust Valley Restorers feels bittersweet about parting with his collection. Tomorrow, the Mike Hall Collection heads to auction, and Mike Hall is not entirely prepared to let go. The popular show on the History Channel, Rust Valley Restorers, was launched about four years ago that focuses on him and his crew. His son Connor is one of crew members, as well as Avery Shoaf, Cassidy Mceown, Greg Preece, Rick Hamerston, and Sarah Ward. He sold the property and is now going through the process of selling the cars from the show.

