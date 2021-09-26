Getting out with your kid for their first deer

In a couple of weekends, you’ll be able to take your child out in Door County or Kewaunee County for the exclusive youth deer hunting weekend in Wisconsin. The annual youth deer hunting season goes from October 9th to October 10th, and gives hunters the opportunity to harvest a buck or doe with either a firearm or bow. State Deer Program Specialist Jeff Pritzl says you can expect roughly 7,000 to 8,000 deer to be harvested during the youth hunt in any given year. Pritzl adds that parents sometimes find the youth hunt more enjoyable than their own hunt.