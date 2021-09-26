Three Takeaways from UNC's Loss to Georgia Tech: Play Calling, Run Game, Offensive Line

Let’s get this out of the way now: this Tar Heel team is not what we expected it to be at the beginning of this season. This is an obvious statement, but the really disappointing thing is that all of the position groups that we thought would take a step forward this season have taken three steps back somehow. Some of it is complicated, but there are some things that are pretty straightforward. The veteran offensive line? Extremely overrated. Adding depth on defense? Doesn’t do any good if you can’t stop mobile quarterbacks. Returning Heisman-caliber quarterback? Well…we’ll get to that.

