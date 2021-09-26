Three Takeaways from UNC's Loss to Georgia Tech: Play Calling, Run Game, Offensive Line
Georgia Tech dominated North Carolina on offense and defense en route to a 45-22 loss for the Tar Heels. UNC is now 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets used the legs of quarterback Jeff Simms in the second half to confuse and run past the Tar Heels. Simms ran for 128 yards and three touchdowns on only 10 carries. He was 10-for-134 through the air for 112 yards and another score.247sports.com
